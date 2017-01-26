From First Dates to I Do’s

Whether you’re scouting a spot for the biggest day of your life, or simply looking for a place that will impress your newest love interest, there’s no need to look further than Mettler Family Vineyards.

Where the willowing branches of mature trees meet subtle architectural elements—including an intimate bridge over a small pond perfect for sneaking away to—love blooms over glasses of estate wines, crafted by the Mettler Family.

The flavors inside each bottle match the breathtaking views of its surrounding grounds, located in the heart of Lodi. And the only way to improve upon the full, ripe flavors of Mettler Family wines is to enjoy them with someone you love and perhaps a picnic on the lovely grounds.

One of the founding families in the Lodi appellation, the Mettler family—siblings Kim, Kelli, and Adam, as well as Kim’s husband Jason Eells—are experts at growing high quality fruit to create beautiful wines from the area’s unique climate. More than 100 years of practice in the Lodi Appellation helps them produce a list of intense fruity flavors backed by excellent structure and maximum aging potential.

“The dry warm summer days allow Lodi grapes to develop full ripe fruit flavors while the distinctive breezes maintain the natural acidity for structure and complexity in the finished wines,” General Manager Kim Mettler-Eells explains.

Inside the tasting room, a striking chandelier and beautiful stone work set the tone while staff pour sips of 2013 cabernet sauvignon, 2013 zinfandel, as well as interesting varietals such as Aglianico, Pinotage, and Albarino.

Take your glass outside and revel in the seven acres of lushly landscaped grounds surrounded by 18 acres of vineyard, the perfect backdrop for weddings, but with an air that makes it equally appropriate for a casual Friday date night.

Add in the Vineyard’s lineup of Valentine’s Day events throughout the month of February and it all equals a breathtaking—and romantic—escape for couples, both new and old.

Indulge at Wine & Chocolate Weekend. Mettler staff will pour tastes at the famed Lodi event, celebrating its 20th year! Dress up and join the fun February 11-12.

Visit:

Mettler Family Vineyards

7889 E. Harney Ln., Lodi

(209) 369-3045

MettlerWine.com