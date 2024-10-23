Pizza and Beer – Local Hot Spots for the Perfect Combo

PIZZA & Beer

RESTAURANTS Serving Up The perfect combo

By Nora Heston Tarte / photos Dan Hood

Did you know October is National Pizza Month? Well, if you didn’t already, now you do, and we’re using it as our excuse to treat ourselves to pizza all month long. And what better to pair with a delicious pie than a cold brewski? Yeah, we couldn’t think of anything either, especially as the hot days give way to crisp evenings in October.

We chatted with the teams behind some of the best pizzerias in San Joaquin County and got the inside scoop on their favorite pizza and beer pairings for the month of October. While most of these pairings will last all year long, some of the pizzas are seasonal, which means you’ll want to hurry in to get your fix.

David Calder, the owner of David’s Pizza, is calling out one of his favorite pizzas, the Taste of Gilroy. The savory combination of pepperoni, garlic, and tomato is perfect for fall (or anytime really) and pairs well with a Lagunitas IPA, brewed in Petaluma. The strong brew has an interesting flavor combination of citrus, pine, and even spice, which stands up to the strong flavors of the pizza.

David’s Pizza has been racking up “best pizzeria” nods since 1993 thanks to his dedication to fine, local ingredients (hence that Gilroy garlic and fresh tomatoes) and his delicious homemade dough made in house daily. Every pizza comes with one of the brand’s delicious sauces and mozzarella cheese before your choice of toppings is added.

MUST TRY PIZZA

Pizza: Taste of Gilroy

Beer: Lagunitas IPA

David’s Pizza

1744 W. Hammer Lane

Stockton

209–4 77–2677

4755 Quail Lakes Dr., Unit A, Stockton

209-472-1011

davidspizza.org

At Michael’s New York Style Pizza, the focus is on being playful when pairing pizza and beer. Ultimately, no one is taking themselves too seriously. That’s why the team suggests ordering up one of their best sellers, the creamy Chicken Gourmet Pizza, topped with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and red and green onions before it’s finished with fresh cold tomatoes, and then pairing it with a the Wango Mango Hazy IPA from Five Window Beer Co. “We love supporting local breweries and wineries here at Michael’s New York Style Pizza, so it was an easy decision to choose Wango Mango from Five Window Beer Co. to pair with this yummy favorite,” says Katrina Bambula-Santos.

The delicious combination of tropical flavors with the fresh taste of the chicken gourmet complement each other well, without the pizza or the beer outdoing the other. “The IPA’s bright, fruity notes dance alongside the rich, savory flavors of the pizza, making each bite and sip a delightful experience,” Katrina says.

TRY THIS:

Pizza: Chicken Gourmet Pizza

Beer: Wango Mango by Five Window Beer Co.

Michael’s New York Style Pizza

2300 W. Alpine Ave., Stockton

(209) 462-6668

MichaelsPizzaCafe.com

5 Window Beer Co. may be known more for their beer, but the favorite brewery also has a reputation for whipping up delicious pizzas, often with creative toppings. When it comes to what to order, the specialty pizzas are often changing, but this October it’s the Honey Bee Mine pie served alongside the brand’s Session IPA that the team suggests sampling.

“Our Honey Bee Mine pizza is a sweet and savory pizza with a marinara and mozzarella cheese base, layered with freshly sliced Soppressata salami, topped with goat cheese crumbles, local cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with hot honey,” says Lindsey Youngman, 5 Windows’ marketing and social media manager.

All of that flavor needs a flavorful yet simple beer. The 5 Windows Session IPA does just the trick by cutting the sweetness of the pizza without overpowering it. While it is an IPA, Lindsey describes the brew as “light, refreshing, yet delicious.”

MUST TRY

Pizza: Honey Bee Mine

Beer: Session IPA by 5 Window Beer Co.

5 Window Beer Co.

9 W. Locust St., Lodi

(209) 224-8036

FiveWindow.com

Correction From LAST Month, In our October issue it was incorrectly reported that Noah Almager is the owner of Pizza Pi. Noah’s correct title is beverage director while Mandeep Dhillon is the owner.

Pi Bar is the newest pizza parlor to come to San Joaquin County. Its long-awaited debut has finally ended, and the Woodbridge business is up and running. So, what should you order on your first visit? The team suggests taking a bite out of their Fig and Burrata Pizza “The Fig Pizza features fresh seasonal ingredients as well as bacon, burrata, arugula, and balsamic,” says Noah Almager, the restaurant’s beverage director. Because the pizza already offers both sweet and savory flavors, diners should pair it with a light, yet rich and creamy beer. In this case, Noah recommends reaching for a Oatey McOatface Nitro Oatmeal Stout from Third Window Brewing, a dessert-style dark brew. By ordering up a nitro brew, you’re essentially taking a mildly carbonated beer and infusing it with nitrogen for a smoother texture that feels like dessert in a glass.

MUST TRY

Pizza: Fig and Burrata Pizza

Beer: Oatmeal Stout on Nitro

Pi Bar

18879 N. Lower Sacramento Rd., Woodbridge

(209) 310-6177

PiBarWoodbridge.com

Guantonios Wood Fired is known for serving up delicious and creative wood-fired pizzas. This fall is no different. Chef Nick Guantone suggests pairing their Honeynut Squash with Nduja pizza with a fresh-hopped pale ale from Lodi local Side Hustle Brew Co. called Cash Money.

“It’s got a touch of malt, which makes it great for fall and reminiscent of (yet fresher version of) one of my all-time favorite beers Sierra Nevada,” Nick shares. As for the pizza, this happens to be one of the company’s fall seasonal choices, only available for a limited time. “The pizza has nice sweetness from the honeynut squash and spice from the Nduja, which pairs well with [the] slightly malty, fresh hop profile,” Nick says .

Pizza: Honeynut Squash with Nduja

Beer: Cash Money by Side Hustle Brew Co.

Guantonios Wood Fired

600 W. Lockeford St., Lodi

(209) 263-7152

Guantonios.com