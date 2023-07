We salute the winners and runner-up of our annual readers poll — businesses that have earned the respect and support of their customers. We’re celebrating the businesses driving our county forward, with recommendations and accolades doled out by our readers. Whether you’re looking for the best place to grab a cold brew or the best place to enroll your child in a karate class, we’ve got you covered with a curated list of

SJC’s BEST businesses — decided by you!