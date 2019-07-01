Best of San Joaquin 2019 Winners

At San Joaquin Magazine, we spend months looking forward to our

biggest issue of the year. This year, we added even more categories and we can’t wait to share who our readers have voted as their top picks. We’re also giddy to share with you new winners and untapped local gems that make San Joaquin a great place to live.

•••

Behold, the 2019 winners of

Best of San Joaquin Magazine!

BEST OF FOOD

Best American Cuisine

If there’s a cuisine San Joa­quin County knows how to throw down, it’s good old-fashioned American grub. Blame it on our roots. Blame it on our need for the famil­iar. But we can’t get enough of these tried-and-true spots. You can head to Market Tavern for everything from wood-fired pizzas to healthy grain bowls or even fried chicken! Or check out the meat-centric Midgley’s Pub­lic House menu to satisfy your indulgences. Their steak sandwich and poutine always hits the spot. And don’t for­get about America Waffles for some sweet and savory cuisine. Think fried chicken with waffles. Yum!

BEST Appetizers

When you’re looking for someplace to savor small bites with friends without the commitment of a full meal, turn to a place that has something for everyone. Midgley’s Public House is one of those spots with everything from Ahi nachos to avocado fries. Market Tavern also delivers the goods with deviled eggs and savory bone marrow. West Oak Nosh is always a great place to grab an app. Chow down on their signature Nosh fries fried in beef fat and topped with all the goodies. Bistro 135 also puts out some serious starters with an over-the-top burrata paired with prosciutto, pesto, and crostini. Yes, please!

BEST Bakery

When you’re craving something warm and fresh out of the oven, SJ is full of great options. Stock­ton’s queen of all things sweet, M&W Dutch American Bakery pumps out delectable pastries like it’s going out of style. Customized cookies, ex­travagant cakes, and down right decadence is why they reign supreme. Frosted Flour is Lodi’s pre­mier cakery, popular for its lavish cakes and cup­cakes, which come in over ten flavors daily. And if you are ever in need of a scone to start your day, stop in to Corner Scone Bakery in Lodi for the freshest, seasonal goodies you can find.

BEST Bar Food

When it comes to bar grub, our readers have their fair share of foodie havens. We love to soak up our booze with Midgley’s Public House festival fried asparagus and pork belly sliders because they are everything bar food is supposed to be. Lodi’s Porters Pub shows up to the game with knockout nachos and a to-die-for bourbon whiskey BBQ burger. Finneg­an’s Irish Pub & Restaurant dishes out some tasty fish tacos to chow down while sipping your favorite beer.

BEST Barbeque

If BBQ is your thing, stop into Fat City Brew & BBQ for smoked ribs, tri-tip, or a melt-in-your-mouth burger. Or hit up Tin Roof BBQ & Catering for the tastiest tri-tip burger you’ve ever had. Be sure to get a side of the mac and cheese with hot dogs too—it’s like the kind your grandma used to make and it’s delicious! Waterloo Restaurant also brings its A-game to the table with juicy BBQ chicken and ribs that fall off the bone.

BEST Breakfast Spot

If you are looking to start your day off with the heartiest of meals, look no further than the king of break­fast—Chuck’s Hamburgers. This long-running Stockton favorite serves up serious eats like corned beef hash with eggs. Be sure to order the savory country sausage and the crispiest bacon in the 209. Avenue Grill is also a great place to fuel up for a grueling day. With fluffy, larger-than-life pancakes and chicken fried steak, you won’t need to eat the rest of the day. Or, if you are near Tracy, check out Town & Country Cafe for an updated twist on old traditions. The French toast and cinnamon rolls are worth that extra trip to the gym.

BEST Brunch

Everyone’s favorite meal of the week—brunch, baby! Head to Market Tavern for the most satisfying dish of baked organic eggs to share. Made with house-made lamb sausage, chickpeas, roasted peppers, and feta, you’ll be sopping up every last drop with herbed flatbread. Or head to charm­ing downtown Lodi for Dancing Fox Winery and Brewery and the over-the-top brunch buffet of omelets, French toast, and mimosas. If it’s something offbeat you crave, head to Bud’s Seafood Grille for a fresh dish of crab cake eggs benedict—simply delicious!

BEST Classic Burger

If you are looking for a classic burger packed with flavor, head to Stockton staple Bob’s at the Marina. It’s juicy, well-seasoned, and everything you want in a burger. In Tracy, The Squeeze Inn is another fun place to demolish a burger. If you haven’t experienced the cheese skirt that adorns this burger, you haven’t lived. Or head to Flip’s Burgers and go big with the cowboy burger stacked with all the in­dulgences you could ever need: BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and American cheese.

BEST Specialty Burger

When you need a burger with a little flair, there is no better stop than Manny’s Cal­ifornia Fresh Cafe. This place is always packed, so grab a number, order an avocado burger, and savor every bite. Of course, you can also try the Painted Hills burger from Market Tavern. Take it to the next level with Fiscalini cheddar, a fried egg, and Hobbs’s bacon. And do we need to even tell you what burger to order at Midgley’s Public House? Feast on the SJ Magazine burger…because, hello!

BEST Caterer

Planning a fundraiser or wedding? Angelina’s Spaghetti House is the premier caterer in all of SJ County. You can’t beat the filet mignon, mushroom risotto, and grilled asparagus. DeVinci’s Delicatessen & Catering in Stock­ton is always a solid choice with flavorful pastas to chow down on while celebrating. Or go Greek with the menu and hire Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar for hummus and grilled lamb chops.

BEST Chef

The talent of the men and women behind the knife in our region is unbelievable. But it’s no surprise that our favorite celebrity chef takes the top chef award! With a larger-than-life per­sonality and over-the-top grub, Chef Michael Midgley, the mastermind behind Migley’s Pub­lic House, is king of San Joaquin. Chris Isert, helm of the kitchen at Brookside Country Club, is also a culinary rock star. Isert serves up de­licious dishes to hungry club members on the regular. And Chef Ian Bens of downtown Lodi’s Rosewood is a culinary genius. With mad fer­mentation skills and a love of all things fresh, Bens is making a name for himself in the region.

BEST Buffalo Wings

If a good wing is your thing, we just happen to have some killer places to satisfy your crav­ings. At Smitty’s Wings & Things, the blue cheese wings are smothered in both crumbled and creamy blue cheese for the best combination of flavors. The honey BBQ wings are also a fan favorite. Porters Pub in Lodi delivers with both bone-in and boneless wings in seven different flavors, made fresh, never frozen. If you are feeling a little spicy, go for the mango habanero wings. Another local favorite for wings is at Fat City Brew & BBQ on the Mile, where you can order them with traditional hot sauce or another killer BBQ sauce.

BEST Casual Dining

If you need someplace casual to take the family, you can’t go wrong with Garlic Brothers Restaurant and Bar at the marina. Waterfront dining makes everyone happy, but it’s the garlic ribeye and scampi linguine that will have your table doing the happy dance. Porters Pub also scores big for its eight television screens, year-round patio dining, and serious grub. With salads, wraps, pub specialties, and 13 beers on tap, it’s easy to see why folks flock to the pub. Market Tavern also dishes up tasty food in a relaxed atmosphere. Sit outside and sip on a cocktail while savoring the bacon and kale pizza.

BEST Charcuterie Board

We all love a platter full of cheese and charcuterie, right? Our go-to spot is at Mile Wine Co., where they offer both for guests to rel­ish. The charcuterie board with Creminelli wild boar salame, spicy speck, prosciutto, and salame Toscano is served with whole grain mustard. And they offer up some of the best cheeses on the market like Beemster-aged gouda, Humboldt Fog, and Camembert. Cheese Central has everything you need to create the cheese and charcuterie of your dreams. And their staff can help you pick out everything you could ever want to include. You can also stop into Market Tavern to taste the creamiest Di Stefano Burrata served with caponata, pine nuts, cacao nibs, grilled bread, and ex­tra-virgin olive oil.

BEST Deli

Gian’s Delicatessen takes the top spot for sandwiches in San Joa­quin for their long-running Italian deli. Choose from a huge selection of freshly-cut meats and cheeses loaded with all the goodies or just take our advice and order a #4. With pastrami, roasted turkey, Jack cheese, roasted peppers, Bru­no’s peppers, and all the fixings, you’ll be doing the happy dance! If you grew up in Stockton, there’s no doubt you’ve devoured a deli sandwich or two at Podesto’s in Lincoln Center. Stacked high with all the goodies and fresh cold cuts, these sammies will remind you of those from a New York style-deli. If fresh baked bread is your thing, head to Genova Bakery in Stock­ton for a delicious stack of hot salami, coppa, Havarti, and local­ly-owned Bruno’s Peppers. Simply scrumptious!

BEST Filipino Restaurant

Filipino cuisine has found a welcome home in San Joaquin County and our readers are in the know about the must-visit spots. It’s called Best Lumpia for a reason—their lumpia is certainly a crowd-pleaser. Choose between beef, pork, chicken, or vegetarian, or opt for a combination plate to get your fill of lumpia, pancit (Filipino noodles), and other tra­ditional tastes. At Papa Urb’s Grill, you’ll find a tantalizing selection of fusion dishes ranging from Adobo Quesadillas to sliders on a pandesal (a Filipino bread roll). Or stop by Red Orchids Restaurant on your lunch break Sunday through Friday to take advantage of their popular lunch buffet, which includes a rotating selection of Asian fusion and Filipino inspired salads, rice dishes, stirfrys, Sinigang (a Filipino soup), pancit, and more.

BEST Fine Dining

When it comes to fancy food, Prime Table Steak House takes the title. Upon entering, the dark and sexy interior sets the mood for the best dry aged beef you’ll find anywhere. Try the 60-day dry aged bone-in Rib-Eye. You can even take it to the next level by topping it with their cognac grain mustard cream. Market Tavern also elevates the foodie scene with dishes like the salt spring mussels with pork belly and the savory four cheese lasagna. You can always get fancied up for an evening at Midg­ley’s Public House where you can start the evening in the bar with a Sazerac cocktail and calamari ap­petizer. But you’ll want to end up in the dining room for butter-poached lobster, a delightful seafood pasta, and a rack of lamb.

BEST Food Truck

We love food on the go—and we aren’t talking about fast food. We have some of the tastiest food trucks around and this year Chef Michael Midgley launched Midgley’s Public Truck to much anticipation. With signature dishes like the Lockeford sausage luau, pulled pork sandwich, and truffle fries, you might not be go­ing back to work after lunch! We are huge fans of Lodi’s gourmet green truck, A Moveable Feast. These boys serve up epicurean delights like the Cajun shrimp sandwich served on a soft, buttered bun and beer-bat­tered fries that are not for the faint of heart. Don’t forget to ask about the secret menu. You can also stop by Lodi’s taco truck champion La Picosita for the best tacos in town. We dig the carne asada, but you sim­ply can’t go wrong with anything on the menu.

BEST Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

When the temperature rises over 100 degrees and you just can’t beat the heat, head to Tigers Yogurt for the creamiest frozen treat in the county. With seasonal flavors like the pomegranate raspberry sor­bet, the whole family will find a treat they love. At Lodi’s family-owned Honey Treat Yogurt Shoppe, you’ll feel like you stepped back in time. With friendly customer service and authentic fro-yo, the fla­vors change daily. Look for the monthly calendar and stop in when you see your favorite flavor pop up! If you are looking for ice cream that tastes great and will make for a killer Instagram post, check out Stockton’s House of Ice Cream. I mean, who wouldn’t want a milkshake topped with freshly baked do­nuts and crumbled cereal morsels?

BEST Dessert

SweetArts in Tracy bakes up the best of everything! The menu changes daily, so you can enjoy a different treat every time you stop in. From French Macarons to lemon bars and eclairs, you won’t be disappointed. And if you are looking for something special to order, go for the banana waffle cake, because, well, you’ll just have to taste for yourself! Frosted Flour also puts out some serious sweets. From cupcakes and cookies to truffles and brownies, they bake up a storm six days a week! Order our favorite—the Lodi Lemon—is sweet, tart, and down-right delicious! We can’t forget about Lincoln Center’s Nothing Bundt Cakes where there’s always a steady stream of customers coming in for their fix. Grab an assortment of flavors like the red velvet, confetti, or the ultra-rich chocolate, chocolate chip.

BEST Farmers Market

How lucky are we to live in San Joaquin County where the local produce is some of the best in the world? Which is why we love our local farmers markets, where we have first-hand access to the freshest bounty around. Spend a Thursday evening at everyone’s favorite—Lodi Farmers Market, offering vendors, live music, beer gardens, tasty food trucks, and so much more. The Tracy Farmers Market also stocks the fridge with all our favorite foods. Running from April 26th to October 26th, the market is the per­fect place to bring the family out for food, produce, retail, and specialty goods! Our region’s only year-round market runs every Sunday from 8 AM to 1 PM. The Weberstown Mall Farmers Mar­ket offers up everything from local produce to fresh baked goods. We’re grateful it takes place come rain or shine!

BEST Happy Hour

When it comes to Happy Hour, all you need is a place that makes killer cocktails and good grub. Which is why we love winner Midgley’s Public House’s Happy Hour! Everyday from 3-6 PM guests in the bar or the patio bar enjoy half-off all appetizers, draft beers, and house wine by the glass. We call that winning! Garlic Broth­ers Restaurant and Bar also scores high for its Happy Hour. Grab your besties, sit on the out­door deck, and sip on the Fishbowl, a shareable cocktail that tastes great and is fun to drink, too! And we can’t forget to mention Market Tavern because the bar program is legit. With master mixologist Arzou manning the bar, the cocktails are creative, beautiful, and balanced. Tell them to fire up your favorite pizza for a Happy Hour made in heaven.

BEST Health Food Store

We love the plethora of health food stores that serve as our resource for all things health relat­ed. In Lincoln Center is the region’s top spot, Artesian Natural Foods, where you can pick up everything from collagen boosters and a huge selection from kombucha to veggie-based pro­tein powders and essential oils. Downtown Lodi is also home to an incredible health food store, Sherri’s Sonshine Nutrition Center, which has been locally owned for almost 33 years. With all the supplements to keep your immune system healthy alongside organic and plant-based prod­ucts, they have all the goods to boost your mood! With Stockton-based Green’s Nutrition, you can browse the herb vault, weight loss products, and additional supplements. Established in 1995, Dr. Eunice Green opened the Miracle Mile establish­ment to better serve the community, and that is exactly what she has done for almost 25 years!

BEST Indian Restaurant

If you love the spicy, rich flavors of Indian cuisine, Tandoori Nites is THE place to sit down with friends and devour platters full of goodness. The focus on fresh food with robust flavors keeps guests coming back for more. Try the butter chicken, which it is tender, flavorful, and tasty. Or, head to Swaggat Indian Cuisine for the chicken Tikka Masala in an aromatic sauce of onions and spices and served with fluffy basmati rice. Order it with the garlic naan to soak up all the sauce because you won’t want to leave a drop of it on the plate. Rounding out our reader’s top picks is Dhaba Indian Cuisine in Tracy where the portions are substantial, and the flavors are on point. The lamb samosas are stuffed with minced lamb and peas and wrapped in a delicate, flaky pastry. They serve it with a tama­rind and mint sauce you may as well douse your entire meal in.

BEST Italian Restaurant

When you are looking for the most authentic Italian food around, look no further than Lodi’s irreputable Pietro’s Tratto­ria. The renovated dining room and patio oasis are the perfect settings to savor stuffed squash blossoms, wood fired pizzas, homemade pastas, and tomahawk steaks. Angelina’s Spaghetti House, a Stockton restaurant staple is practically a legend of its own. Famous for its incredible pastas and family-friendly vibe, you will leave full and happy. De Vega Brothers is an­other Italian eatery dishing up delicious cuisine. You must try the sautéed mussels with garlic, wine, and fresh herbs or go big with the Pork Osso Bucco served over linguine and topped with feta cheese.

BEST Japanese Restaurant

Good Japanese food is comforting, healthy, and packed with flavor. At Mikasa Japanese Bistro, they check all the boxes with everything from Bento Boxes, teriyaki specials, and the grandest sushi rolls in all of San Joaquin. If you haven’t been there, add it to your list. A great sign of a good Japanese restaurant is how packed the dining room is and for Komachi Sushi in Lodi, the line is always out the door. Here, owners Sonny and Tim Chang serve up traditional and authentic Japanese dishes for the community. In fact, they have quite the reputation for their old-world recipes. CoCoro Japanese Bistro and Sushi Bar, located on the Miracle Mile, is also a local favorite for authentic eats. The modern décor and open floor plan make the perfect place to nosh on Donburi bowls and crunchy Panko Prawns.

BEST Outdoor Dining

Looking to enjoy the outdoors as you eat? There are plenty of patios to dine on in San Joaquin County. Catch a sunset at Garlic Brothers in Stockton where the only thing that rivals the view is the food. Second place goes to Pietro’s Trattoria, a farm-to-fork eatery offering family-style dining both indoors and out. Third place goes to Midgley’s Public House where its location in Stockton’s Lincoln Center is prime for out­door dining, drinking, and people watching.

BEST Mexican Restaurant

There’s no shortage of good Mexican cuisine in San Joaquin County. But one establishment holds the highest honor—Ne­na’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Stockton. This place is practically on the historic register for its long-running history of serving up the best of everything. If you are looking for a place to smash some seri­ous grub check out Habanero Hots in Lodi for the monstrous burrito grande. It’s a behemoth of goodness and we dare you to try and finish it. Tio Pepe’s in Lincoln Center also makes stellar Mexican food. This es­tablishment is family friendly. From authentic beef tacos to enchiladas smothered in cheese and sauce, we love ev­erything on the menu.

BEST NEW Restaurant

San Joaquin County is a foodie’s paradise, and restaurant owners are taking advantage of the cuisine-conscious clientele by opening new restaurants wherever they can. Since 2018, many new hotspots have come on the scene, but which ones do our readers recommend most? M Sushi Bistro took top honors with its expansive menu filled with ramen, nigiri, sushi rolls, sashimi, izakaya, tapas, and more. The Downtowner in Stockton calls their cuisine “good mood food,” a blend of comfort food items and healthful meals. Stop in for the award-winning sandwiches and wraps! West Oak Nosh comes in third with its line-up of German-inspired fare including house-made sausages, delicious burgers, and cocktails to wash it all down.

BEST Pho Soup

Pho (pronounced fuh) is a trendy Vietnamese soup that is taking San Joaquin County by storm. Readers are drooling over Pho Saigon Bay Restauraunt’s offerings: tasty noodles and broths that can be made from mild to spicy. Mama’s Pho & Sandwiches tastes like the pho your mom would make, if your mom grew up in Vietnam. The varieties are heavy with flavors of lemongrass and come with several options for mix-ins including rice, chicken, and beef. Pho Lucky Noodle House offers visitors more than a clever play on words, with gener­ous portions and easy-to-order extras.

BEST Ramen

Warm your soul and your belly with a steaming bowl of ramen, a Japanese dish best served hot! Stockton is a mecca for tasty, quality ramen. Yujin Ramen & Noodle House is the best of the best, with varieties including miso ramen (pork or chicken, a soft boiled egg, cabbage, and green onion) and negi ramen (shoyu tonkotsu soup, minced chashu, and green onion). Make it your own at Tokyo Ramen by adding extra toppings, including a fish cake, bamboo, or steamed rice. Still looking for more ramen? Sat­isfy your cravings at Ushio Ra­men House. Pro-Tip: If you like it hot, order extra spicy.

BEST Pizza Restaurant

It’s as universal a language as love, and with so many pizza joints in the coun­ty, how will you ever choose the best? Well, our readers have decided that three men reign supreme around here—David, Michael, and Rick. At David’s Pizza, order a New York-style cheese pizza, or opt for a specialty pie such as the Da Vinci or Maple St. Bridge. Michael’s New York Style Pizza has custom crust options including whole wheat and gluten-free, plus homemade sauce, and fresh ingredients. Rick’s Pizza rounds out our list, serving the community since 1980 with its list of classic creations and Rick’s-only com­binations.

BEST Salads

What sounds better on a hot summer day than a delicious, green salad? We can’t think of much! At Whirlows, guests can dive into a specialty salad from the menu or build their own from an extensive list of ingredients. Make it filling by choosing something pro­tein-rich such as the Greek Chicken or Grilled Salmon. In summer the Raspber­ry Chicken Blue Cheese hits the spot. At Bud’s Seafood Grille stack your greens with fresh catches. Choose the Louie Salad with shrimp and succulent crab or dine on a Shrimp Stuffed Avocado Salad complete with bay shrimp, celery, green onions, dill, parsley, and mayo. Pop on over to Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar and go sans lettuce with the Village Salad, an authentic Greek recipe made with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, Greek peppers, and feta cheese.

BEST Sandwiches

Get ready to grub! There are dozens of A-plus sandwich shops in San Joaquin County, but the masses have spoken and identified the top three! Fiori’s Butcher Shoppe, once known as a place to pick up marinated meats, is now sandwich king. Order from the lists of local favorites, new creations, timeless classics, hearty appetites, and hot varieties. Chow down on a gourmet sandwich at Podesto’s in Lincoln Center, a family-owned deli that has been around since 1982. Still looking? Sandwiches are just one of the gems on Gian’s De­li’s menu. Choose a hearty Italian sub from the list to fuel up!

BEST Steak/Prime Rib

Where can you get a big hunk of delicious meat? If you ask our readers, they’ll point you to Stockton. No surprises here! Market Tavern’s sister restaurant, Prime Table Steak House was voted THE place to get a good steak or cut of prime rib in San Joa­quin County. Come in for a slow-cooked, English-cut prime rib in three mouth-wa­tering sizes, or opt for one of many other beef cuts. While in Stockton, step into El Rancho Inn Steak & Lobster, our number two winner for best cut of meat. Midgley’s Public House takes third place, serving up high-end food in a casual atmo­sphere. You can add a 14 oz. lobster tail to the 8 oz. Filet mignon or the 14 oz. grilled ribeye.

BEST Tacos

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy a good taco! This popular Mexican fare is aplenty in every corner of our fine county. Seven days a week from 9 AM-10 PM, fans can grub on tacos at Taqueria El Grullense, a mainstay on Stockton’s Main Street. There are a few Casa Flores restaurants throughout the county, but Brookside is readers’ favorite. Eat your tacos a la carte, or have them served with rice and beans. In Lodi, Habanero Hots is the taco king. Start your meal with a bas­ket full of mini tacos served with dipping sauce, or wait for the entrée to grub on fish, shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, or asada tacos

BEST Seafood Restaurant

Have a hankering for fresh fish? Catch this! Bud’s Seafood Grille has been voted the best seafood restaurant in town by San Joaquin Magazine readers. Come in for dai­ly specials, bar bites, happy hour, lunch, or dinner. Komachi takes their seafood another direction, cooked (or not) into glamorous sushi rolls or served raw nigiri and sashimi-style. Las Islitas serves up seafood Mexican style, inside tacos, over rice, and more.

BEST Sushi

Everyone has a favorite local sushi joint. And if you don’t yet, well, you will. Step into Koma­chi Sushi for a long line-up of rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, served at the Lodi eatery. In Tracy & Lathrop, Mikasa Japanese Bis­tro serves its sushi with miso soup and salad. Choose from mild and spicy options, like the In & Out Roll (deep fried shrimp, spicy tuna, and more) or our favorite, the SJM Roll. Yummy. Rounding out our list is CoCoro Bistro & Sushi Bar with two Stockton locations—one Japanese bistro and sushi bar and one to-go restaurant.

BEST Thai Cuisine

Are visions are spicy noodle soup and spiced curry filling your mind? It’s time to get your hands on some of the Valley’s best Thai food. Readers have spoken and they say the best in San Joaquin County comes from Siamese Street Thai Restau­rant. Stop in for plates filled with chicken pad Thai, pine­apple rice, and pumpkin curry. For an authentic Thai meal, head to Thai Spices in Lodi. The restaurant is dedicated to dishing up meals made with ingredients native to Thailand. Coming in third, we have Thai Me Up, which serves tapas and brunch in addition to traditional Thai cuisine.

