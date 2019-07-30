Breaking Good

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in San Joaquin County

All great ideas start with a good breakfast. Which is why we’ve decided to share with you our favorite spots for inspiration. Whether it’s a savory order of biscuits and gravy or a fresh-from-the-farm fruit parfait, San Joaquin County has an abundance of places to start your day off right!

Towne House Restaurant

With celebrity Chef Bradley Ogden as the culinary director, you can count on Towne House at Wine and Roses to deliver the good stuff. From the chef’s souffle pancake with stone fruit compote to the signature house-made granola, there is something for everyone at Towne House. If you make your reservation ahead of time, request to sit on the picturesque patio overlooking the gardens where you’ll feel a million miles away from home. Editor’s Pick: The smoked salmon scramble is the perfect savory start to any day. The Omega 3’s in the smoked salmon paired with the cream cheese scrambled eggs and hash browns create the perfect balanced breakfast.

2505 W. Turner Rd. Lodi, CA. 95242

Towne and Country Café Tracy French Toast with Strawberries and Blueberries

This small storefront eatery offers daytime breakfast in comfy digs for the family to enjoy. Try Claudia’s Benedict that is served with fresh avocado and goat cheese, the breakfast BLT, or the gooey cinnamon rolls. They also offer up mimosas and bloody mary’s for the perfect boozy breakfast pairing. Editor’s Pick: You can’t go wrong with the fluffy French toast served with farm fresh strawberries and blueberries. This dish is piled high and finished with real maple syrup for an amazing sweet-on-sweet flavor.

27 W. 10th Street Tracy, CA. 95376

Chuck’s Hamburgers

Yes, we know it’s called Chuck’s Hamburgers, but this place has been pumping out dynamite breakfast dishes for what seems like an eternity. And while their location changed a few years back, the breakfast is still as tasty as can be! From pancakes the size of a plate to corned beef and hash, Chuck’s dishes up serious eats for the breakfast connoisseur. And if you love country sausage gravy—this is your place! Editor’s Pick: Order the chicken fried steak with sunny side up eggs and hash brown potatoes. If you finish this, you won’t need to order lunch.

5939 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA. 95207

Bud’s Seafood Grille

You may not even realize that Stockton’s reigning seafood haven makes a killer Sunday brunch. With a newly renovated dining room and comfortable seating, Bud’s is one of the best places to have a breakfast date. From sourdough French toast served with scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon, to a variety of scrambles and omelets, Bud’s is making the most of breakfast. They also offer a full bar, so be sure to order a spicy bloody mary to finish your meal. Editor’s Pick: Have the crab cake eggs benedict. The fresh flaky cake is topped with perfectly poached eggs and drizzled with creamy hollandaise sauce.

314 Lincoln Center, Stockton, CA. 95207

Michael David

One of Lodi’s leading breakfast spots is the farm at Michael David. Be prepared to arrive early or wait for a table because this place is popping each day of the week. But don’t worry, it’s totally worth it. From Huevos Rancheros to pancakes and seasonal omelets, the Café is busy pumping out dish after delectable dish. And while you wait, you can peruse the farm stand, sample some of the incredibly tasty pastries, or take a walk around the beautifully manicured winery grounds. Editor’s Pick: The chicken and waffles are off-the-chart delicious. The combination of savory fried chicken paired with the sweet and fluffy waffles is tough to beat, and that crunchy, crispy, chicken with maple syrup is a thing to love and savor.

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi, CA. 95242

Avenue Grill

This long-running establishment in the heart of Lodi, has been serving up sweet and savory goodness to the community for over 23 years. This place welcomes a steady stream of regulars that fill up the small café in a jiffy, making for a full house most days. But Avenue Grill you can count on three things: you will always be greeted with a smile, your coffee will never be empty, and you won’t leave hungry! From the carnitas quesadilla to the potato platter and pancakes the size of Texas, the breadth of dishes on the menu leaves guests pleansantly surprised. Editors Pick: The potato platter is a behemoth of goodness. The dish is a heaping platter of country style potatoes mixed with grilled ham, bacon, bell peppers, onions, and smothered in melty cheese. Add an egg and all the hot sauce to take it this dish to the next level.

506 W. Lodi Ave. Lodi, CA 95240

West Oak Nosh

Since opening for breakfast on Saturday and Sundays, the German-inspired restaurant has been pumping out modern fare for local foodies. Where else in San Joaquin county can you savor a Schnitzel and Waffle breakfast? Or how about that loaded avocado toast? And don’t forget to sip on one of the sparkling splits. The best part is this establishment is fun, family-friendly, and delicious! Editor’s Pick: The build your own eggs benedict is the way to go. You get the best of everything they have to offer. Pick one of the house-made sausages as the base for this tasty eggs benedict, then layer the sausage, poached egg, rich hollandaise, and micro greens on an English muffin.

10 W. Oak Street, Lodi, CA. 95240

America Waffles

This Stockton foodie favorite recently won SJ Mag’s annual category of Best Waffle. And while the waffles are undoubtedly to die for, guests can step the menu item up witha waffle burger or fried chicken with bacon waffles. We also want to devour the smoked salmon eggs benedict and flavorful Greek omelet every time we stop in. The bottom line—America Waffle serves up tasty dishes with gigantic portions alongside an assortment of mimosas, or even a bacon bloody mary. AW also recently added keto waffles to the menu, which is a huge plus for folks watching their carb intake. Editor’s Pick: Go bananas for the banana walnut waffle, a larger-than-life waffle topped with fresh slices of banana, local walnuts, and smothered in syrup. It oddly reminds of us indulging in a banana split—but for breakfast.

1540 E. March Lane, Suite B-5, Stockton, CA. 95210

Midtown Creperie

In case you missed it, Midtown Creperie was once on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, so you know it has to be good. The restaurant brings a taste of the French Quarter to the Miracle Mile in Stockton. The New Orleans-themed establishment pumps out crepes, beignets, waffles, and omelets daily. But it was the beignets and gravy featured on Guy Fieri’s television show that has people talking. Picture this—two beignets topped with house-made sausage gravy. Yes, it’s completely indulgent and the ultimate combination of savory and sweet. Editor’s Pick: The dish that really tickles our fancy is the Pain Perdu, a New Orleans style French toast made with Stockton’s very own Genova bread.

2319 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA. 95204

Dennis Country Kitchen

This bustling family eatery consistently features long lines that reach around the building’s corner, and they aren’t new to the business—they’ve been dishing up hearty, American-style breakfasts for over 20 years. All the breakfast favorites include either hash browns or country potatoes and guests’ choice of a pancake, toast, cottage cheese with a peach, or biscuits and gravy. Regulars love the steak and eggs, Joe’s Special, and the south of the border omelet. Editor’s Pick: My all-time favorite item on the menu is Denis’ Gyro Omelet. Owner and second-generation chef, Denis Xenos, whips up a satisfying omelet with three farm-fresh eggs, Greek beef and lamb gyro meat, feta cheese, and fresh tomatoes. Can you say opa?

1327 W. Lockeford Street, Lodi, CA. 95242

Richmaid

This place is practically an institution in Lodi. Established in 1938, generations upon generations of families have dined here. The current owners took over in 1998 and have been serving happy customers ever since. They cook up home-style breakfasts reminiscent of the ones your mom used to make and all the sauces are made in-house. Editor’s Pick: This might sound simple, but the Chili Omelet is scrumptious. Titled Gary’s Firehouse Chili and Cheddar Omelet, it’s also one of the biggest plates on the menu. Cooked to perfection with home-made chili and melty cheddar cheese, you can thank me later.

100 S. Cherokee Lane Lodi, CA. 95240

Bob’s at the Marina

The ultimate in casual waterfront dining, Bobs at the Marina has been serving breakfast lovers in Stockton for decades. With everything from linguica and eggs, to flapjacks and omelets, the portions are plentiful, and the flavor is mighty. We love the spin on the traditional French toast, crafted from four, of the thickest slices of sourdough bread you’ve ever seen. After soaking the slices in a secret concoction, the bread hits the grill then gets topped off with powdered sugar. The chef then slaps it on an oversized plate and serves it with melted butter and syrup. Editor’s Pick: The chicken fried steak is very good. Crispy, moist chicken is served alongside two eggs and doused with homemade sausage-based country gravy. It’s a combination of goodness that should always be enjoyed after a night of imbibing.

6639 Embarcadero Dr. Stockton, CA. 95219

Dancing Fox Winery

This charming downtown restaurant and winery is famous for its Sunday brunch buffet. Loaded with everything from an omelet bar, country potatoes, eggs benedict, French toast and house made pastries, there is a bite for even the pickiest eater here. Order a mimosa, down a beer, or sip on one hot tea to accompany your meal. And if you can swing it, ask for a seat on the quaint patio. Editors Pick: It may not be breakfast exactly, but the bread pudding is served for the Sunday brunch and you simply can not eat there without sampling this delicacy. Owner Colleen Lewis is a master baker and you can tell from the first bite. Its ooey, gooey, and worth the cheat day!

203 S. School Street, Lodi, CA. 95240

Corner Scone Bakery

This quaint corner spot is a like stepping back in time. A Victorian vibe and the wafting smell of baked cinnamon rolls greets you upon entering. Order your goodies at the counter and staff will deliver them to you in a jiffy! Corner Scone knows a thing or two about baking, and there is no shortage of items to choose from to kick off the morning. Select from freshly baked seasonal scones, muffins, hand pies, and quiches. And don’t forget the Temple Coffee too! Editor’s Pick: Without a doubt, the quiche is at the top of my list. Fluffy, creamy eggs are stuffed with fresh veggies and baked in the flakiest pie crust around.

322 N. California Street Lodi, CA 95240

The Downtowner

The goal at the Downtowner is to deliver comfort food with a healthy twist, and that’s exactly what they do. Staff serves up good mood food that tastes great, but without all the guilt that accompanies the traditional American breakfast. Take for example the V Burrito, showcasing a tofu scramble, black beans, avocado smash, roasted peppers, Daiwa pepper jack cheese, and a house-made pico de gallo. And while they also have a delicious breakfast burger and chicken and waffles, the vegetarian dishes really steal the show at this establishment. Editor’s Pick: The avocado toast here is for real. The avocado is adorned with cherry tomatoes, spring mix, a house made aioli, and a balsamic reduction, piled on a soft slice of Genova sourdough.

40 N. Sutter St. Stockton, CA. 95202