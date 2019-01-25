Pack a Punch of Flavor with Arugula

Original Recipes by the Fine Foodie Philanthropist

Looking to add flavor without all the guilt? This month we’ve got all the deets on arugula and why it’s the answer to all our cooking needs this season. Aromatic and peppery, arugula packs a lot more punch than your typical leafy green. While its known as a staple in salads, arugula is also tasty in a multitude of dishes. You can add them to pizzas, sandwiches, and pastas for an added layer of flavor and fiber!

For salads, choose baby arugula, as it tends to be milder and adds a delicate flavor of nuttiness. For pesto, pastas, and sautés, pick a more mature arugula. They are larger in size and deeper in color with an intense peppery finish on the palate. Either way, arugula is delicious, and these recipes will make you a believer!

Recipe 1

Arugula, Burrata, and Prosciutto Pizza

Ingredients

1 Store bought pizza dough

2 C. Arugula

1 Burrata

6 Oz. Prosciutto

1 TSPN. Honey

Fresh Cracked Pepper

½ TSPN. Red Pepper Flakes

¼ TSPN. Large Flake Sea Salt or Kosher Salt

1 ½ TBSN. Olive Oil

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and spray a cookie sheet with non-stick spray. Spread the dough into a rectangle on the cookie sheet and bake for 6 minutes. Remove the pizza crust from the oven and brush with olive oil and large flake sea salt. Return to the oven and cook 8 -10 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle red pepper flakes, layer prosciutto, and add the arugula. Place burrata in the center of the pizza and drizzle with honey.

Recipe 2

Arugula Parsley Pesto

Ingredients

1 C. Pine Nuts

1 C. Arugula

1 C. Parsley

2 Garlic Cloves

1 ½ C. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1/2 C. Olive Oil

½ TSPN. Kosher Salt

¼ TSPN. Ground Pepper

¾ C. Rigatoni

Directions

Toast pine nuts in a non-stick skillet over low-medium heat until golden brown. Let cool. Pulse ¾ C. of the pine nuts in a food processor or blender until chopped. Save remaining pine nuts to use as garnish. Add garlic, parsley, arugula, parmesan and oil to the processor and pulse a couple of times until blended. Add the salt and pepper to combine. Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water. Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and reserve one cup of pasta liquid. Return the pasta to the pot along with the pesto and a ½ cup of the pasta water. Chop the remaining ¼ cup of pine nuts. Divide the pasta among four bowls and top with the remaining pine nuts, arugula and more parmesan if desired.

Recipe 3

Sweetheart Salad

Ingredients

1 5 Oz. Arugula

1 C. Candied Walnuts

¼ C. Pomegranates

½ C. Raspberries

½ C. Feta Cheese, Crumbled

2 TBSN. Olive Oil

2 TBSN Champagne Vinaigrette

¼ TSPN. Fresh Ground Pepper

Directions

Layer Arugula, walnuts, pomegranates, raspberries, and feta cheese in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with a Champagne Vinaigrette. Toss and serve.

Local Angle

Taste the season at Pietro’s Italian Restaurant, where Chef Pietro serves up arugula in the Barabietola. A savory salad complete with roasted beets, prosciutto, and mouth-watering burrata. 317 E. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA. 95240