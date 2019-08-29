Introducing Calli Grace

High school honor student, varsity athlete, dancer, student body vice president, and iTunes recording artist—that is Calli Grace in a nutshell.

Calli Grace started writing her own music at eight years old, when she received her first guitar as a Christmas present. By 12, she was performing around town. “I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” Calli says. “But I really started to get serious about it when I got my guitar.”

Fast forward nine years and Calli, a senior at St. Mary’s High School, has released two EPs (extended play records) and three singles on iTunes, including her newest five-song EP titled Seventeen, a nod to the young artist’s age.

Calli’s style is singer-songwriter with a touch of pop. Her songs are inspired by her life, and everything that goes into being 17 years old, but her other inspirations are a bit deeper than that.

“Over the past few years, I have gotten involved with organizations including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and United Cerebral Palsy. I have written songs that all three have used to help promote their causes and share a positive message,” Calli says.

In addition to recording songs to support these causes, Calli performs at many of the local fundraisers, as well as other events in the community. Most recently she took the stage at the American Cancer Society’s Moonlight Gala and this month she’ll be performing at the Presentation Fall Fest.

“Her confidence really impresses me,” says Calli’s mother, Gina Ortega. “I’m really proud of her stage presence and her ability to go out there and perform.”

At a young age, Calli has achieved a lot, but she’s still not quite used to hearing her own music on streaming platforms. “It’s so cool to be riding in my car with Apple music on shuffle and one of my own songs comes on,” Calli shares. “I’d had this idea in my head for so long and to finally see something tangible was incredible.”

Find Calli's music on iTunes by searching Calli Grace, or follow her on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the young artist's work and upcoming gigs.

