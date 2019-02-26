San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

For many foodies in San Joaquin County, spring means one thing: asparagus. And the best way to celebrate this fantastic green veggie is by heading to the Asparagus Festival in Stockton!

On April 12, 13, and 14, locals can gather up friends and family and make their way to the San Joaquin County fairgrounds for a weekend full of fun! Offering plenty of amusement for the whole family, this is a classic Central Valley event that you won’t want to miss out on. Adults will enjoy the live bands and the craft beer & wine pavilion, while kids will love meeting the country farm animals, and get plenty of thrills checking out the carnival rides and games at the Kids Zone. And of course, don’t forget the main attraction! You might very well spend all day making your way through Asparagus Alley for exciting takes on this beloved delicacy.

If you’ve got picky kids who normally wouldn’t touch asparagus, they may think twice when they come across some of the tantalizing options – think asparagus ice cream, asparagus churros, and asparagus nachos, to name just a few of the dishes! There will also be a health and wellness fair, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, a recipe contest, and a deep-fried asparagus eating contest, among other events.

For discounted tickets, make sure to purchase in advance at Save Mart and Lucky stores. The festivities will last all day, so make sure to arrive with your appetites in tow!

Eat the Day Away:

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton, CA

SanJoaquinAsparagusFestival.net