5 Best Mardi Gras Cocktails

Hemmingway Daquiri

Bistro 135

$10

Rosemary Lemon Gin Fizz

West Oak Nosh, 10 W. Oak St., Lodi, (209) 224-8157

The gin fizz was invented by Henry C. Ramon in 1888 at Imperial Cabinet Saloon, a bar he owned in New Orleans. It remains one of the city’s most famous cocktails, sometimes called a New Orleans Fizz. West Oak Nosh is mixing up its own version, made with refreshing flavors of rosemary and lemon, without straying too far from the original sipper.

Hemmingway Daquiri

Bistro 135, 135 W. 10th St., Tracy, (209) 407-4286, Bistro135.com

While the daquiri was technically invented in Cuba, it has become a staple in New Orleans, served up generously at daquiri bars on Bourbon Street. So how better to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with Bistro 135’s version of the drink? The Hemmingway daquiri is made with Plantation 5 Rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and black walnut bitters to add depth.

Sazerac

Ernie’s Food & Spirits, 1351 N. Main St., Manteca, (209) 239-3351, ErniesFS.com

A Sazerac is practically synonymous with NOLA. Credited as America’s first cocktail, it is said that apothecary Antoine Peychaud mixed up this French brandy-based cocktail for fellow masons after hours. Ernie’s serves up a classic rendition so you can pretend you’re in New Orleans while you throw one back.

Necromancer

20 North, 20 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 333-9933, OlliesPubLodi.com/20North

Technically speaking, absinthe originated in Switzerland, but it also gained popularity in France, which eventually led to its reign in New Orleans. Absinthe is still celebrated in the Louisiana city, with green fairy cabarets and plenty of absinthe cocktails served in local bars, many using fancy contraptions. At 20 North, the Necromancer features St. George Absinth, St. Germain, Lilet Blanc, lemon juice, and a splash of St. George gin served up with a lemon twist.

Vieux Carre

Prime Table Steak House, 357 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 808-5999, PrimeTableSTK.com

This is one of those standard New Orleans cocktails that everybody talks about. The term literally translates to “Old Quarter,” which was the original name of the French Quarter. For those who want a strong drink, this brandy-and-whiskey concoction is the ideal way to celebrate Fat Tuesday any day. Prime Table makes their version with Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Noilly Prat French vermouth, Torres 10 Brandy, Benedictine (a French herbal liqueur), and bitters.