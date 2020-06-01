Screw Top Sippers for Spring

What isn’t to love about screw top wines? Maybe it’s the ease of opening the bottle. Or maybe it’s the fact you don’t have to tote around a corkscrew. Whatever the reason, we know one thing; screw tops are simple, practical, and capable of preserving wine. So, toss out your corkscrews and opt for an easy to open bottle of local vino.

Oak Farm, 2018 Albariño

We love the aromas of tart green apple and sun kissed citrus peel in this albariño. Medium bodied with a healthy dose of minerality, it’s aged in stainless steel. Pair it with: an al fresco seafood paella party. $24 oakfarmvineyards.com

Klinker Brick Winery, 2019 Grenache Blanc

One of our favorite Rhone varieties, this grenache blanc boasts aromas of ripe stone fruit and candied lemon. With notes of lime peel, white peach, and Anjou pear, expect a silky, smooth finish. Pair it with: a Sunday supper of grilled halibut. $15 klinkerbrickwinery.com

McCay, 2018 Rosé

A dry rosé of grenache with aromas of bright strawberry, ruby red grapefruit, and hints of stone fruit. An intriguing minerality creates a round mouthfeel with a lingering finish. Pair it with: sweet and spicy baby back ribs $24 mccaycellars.com

Lange Twins Family Winery and Vineyards, 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Jahant Woods 01 Vineyard

A lovely combination of citrus and melon, this bright sauvignon blanc shows balance. Essence of grapefruit with refreshing acidity makes this single-vineyard wine a winner. Pair it with: brunch with girlfriends and grilled artichokes. $20 langetwins.com

Pressley Vineyards 2019 Rosé

We love the peach hue of this vintage of Pressley Vineyards rosé. Expect notes of ripe strawberry combined with a good dose of acid for a lively springtime sipper. Pair it with: pool days and a strawberry goat cheese salad. $18, pressleyvineyards.com