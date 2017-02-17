ADVOCATING FOR OUR YOUTH

Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County’s Executive Director

By Nora Heston Tarte

[column size=”2/3″] Lindy Turner-Hardin has always rooted for the underdog. She firmly believes in advocating for individuals that do not have the ability or resources to do so themselves. That mentality, along with supportive mentors, led her to her current position as executive director of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County (CAPC), a non-profit organization that strives to support child safety. “I love looking back at my life and seeing how my steps have been very clearly ordered, whether I knew it in the moment or not,” says the fourth generation South-African native who immigrated to America at age 15.

For example, Lindy admits she never had plans to settle in Stockton but chose the Central Valley because her sister had landed here. In an effort to take a break from her hectic career, Lindy came for a temporary stay. Fate, however, works in mysterious ways. “Things change and you try new things and all of a sudden your life is completely different,” she muses. A position with the Human Services Agency helped keep Lindy around. There she was introduced to the world of child welfare, and while on the Mary Graham Children’s Shelter project, discovered just how deep her love of the underdog ran.

“I found that child welfare really resonated with me,” Lindy remembers. In 2014, there were nearly 1,400 children reported in San Joaquin County foster care. “Children of drug addict, molester, violent, and neglectful parents are exposed to experiences through no choice of their own, but they are subjected to this life simply because of the ‘luck of the draw.’” Through resources such as care centers, family workshops and programs that support youth in foster care, CAPC is making a difference in the community.

She credits her staff and volunteers with the leaps and bounds CAPC has made during that time. Not only have they gone from an annual budget of just under $1 million to $10.5 million, but they continue to extend their reach in the community and host events to bring in additional funds. “It’s been an amazing journey. After almost 13 years I still absolutely love coming to work,” she says.

The sheer responsibility of being at the helm of such a nonprofit can be overwhelming, but Lindy has a rather unique coping mechanism; she sneaks into the infant room at one of the child crisis centers for a pick me up.

“Those babies, they are just too darn adorable,” she laughs. “My favorite thing to do is to walk into the infant room, watch them play, rock them a little bit.” Recently, Lindy and her husband, Gene Hardin, had a conversation about their future and where they would retire. After considering the vast number of possible locales, they finally landed on the perfect fit—Stockton. “It’s my home. We’re going to retire here.”

[column size=”1/3″]CAPCA’S

30th Annual

Fashion Shown

Dinner & Dance

November 14

The Child Abuse Prevention Council Auxiliary (CAPCA), a volunteer group that serves to support the work of CAPC, is hosting its 30th Annual Fashion Show Dinner & Dance at the Stockton Golf & Country Club.

“The Auxiliary has presented many fund raising events over the years,” says Lindy. “Their Annual Fashion Show is one that has stood the test of time.”

The evening begins at 5 PM on Saturday, November 14 with a social followed by the fashion show and dancing to live music by the Pop Rocks. The adult-only event calls for guests to don cocktail attire. Cost is $100 per ticket.

The money raised will go to support the work of CAPC staff, as well as draw community attention to the issue of child abuse.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

CAPCA of San Joaquin County

540 N. Callifornia St.Stockton

(209)464-4524

nochildabuse.org

