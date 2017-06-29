For the Love of Food Trucks

July 6

Nothing screams summer like food, music, and outdoor family fun—and Stockton’s Food Truck Mania has it all. This monthly meet up of meals-on-wheels is pulling out all the stops for the summer shindig. “Food comes in seasons too,” says AJ Navaro of the On the Fry Food Truck, and a Food Truck Mania vendor. “We bring foods that relate to outdoor events, foods you’ve been waiting all winter for.”

With the kids out of school and the warm weather coaxing families to enjoy the great outdoors, Food Truck Mania is expected to draw upwards of 2,000 people. And with nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, there will be more than enough summer flavor to go around.

Food Truck Mania brings more than dynamite eats, also offering live music and family friendly entertainment. Even Fido is welcome as long as he’s on a leash, so grab your favorite picnic blanket and bring the whole family to soak up the summer.

SactoMoFo

4520 W. Eight Mile Rd., Stockton

(916) 722-6636