Getting Plucky

Summer’s arrival is as sweet as can be when you’re in the mood for fresh, seasonal fruit! But before you stop in to your favorite road-side stand or grocery store, why not take a trip down to Ripon for something not only locally grown and locally owned, but still ripening on the bush? That’s right! Jessop Farms offers a tasty experience that everyone in the family will enjoy! U-Pick blueberries!

These beautiful baubles are at the peak of flavor when you drop in at Jessop Farms, who offers buckets for picking and carry-home packages for any blueberries that you find. Roam through the many bushes and select the best. After your adventure, take the kids on a tour of the koi pond, or play some putt-putt golf!

Take Your Pick At:

Jessop Farms

21386 S. Murphy Rd., Ripon

(209) 824-0341