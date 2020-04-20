Stock Up & Support Local Wineries

We’ve taken to hosting our own at-home wine tastings since we can’t get out to our favorite wineries. So, we’re thankful locals are keeping our wine cabinets stocked with curbside pickup and, in some cases, home delivery including shipping discounts. Check out the following local spots to restock your wine cabinet this week! #stayhome #supportlocal

Barsetti Vineyards

*Curbside pickup, limited inside shopping, delivery

400 4th St, Galt

(209) 744-6062

BarsettiVineyards.com

Bokisch Vineyards

*1 cent shipping sale online and curbside pickup

18921 Atkins Rd., Lodi

(209) 642-8880

BokischVineyards.com

Harney Lane

*Curbside pickup, $10 shipping

9010 E Harney Ln, Lodi

(209) 365-1900

HarneyLane.com

Macchia Wines

*Curbside pickup

7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo

(209) 333-2600

MacchiaWines.com

Mettler Family Vineyards

*Free shipping

7613 E. Harney Ln., Lodi

(209) 369-3045

MettlerWine.com

Oak Farm Vineyards

*Free home delivery

23627 DeVries Rd., Lodi

(209) 365-6565

OakFarmVineyards.com

Paskett

*Gourmet food and wine delivery

Call (209) 747-9464, Chef Lacy Estrada from Fig & Vine Provisions

Paskettwinery.com

Weibel Family Tasting Room

*Curbside pickup, shop online

9 N. School St., Lodi

(209) 370-6013

Weibel.com