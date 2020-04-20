Stock Up & Support Local Wineries

We’ve taken to hosting our own at-home wine tastings since we can’t get out to our favorite wineries. So, we’re thankful locals are keeping our wine cabinets stocked with curbside pickup and, in some cases, home delivery including shipping discounts. Check out the following local spots to restock your wine cabinet this week! #stayhome #supportlocal
Barsetti Vineyards
*Curbside pickup, limited inside shopping, delivery
400 4th St, Galt
(209) 744-6062
BarsettiVineyards.com
Bokisch Vineyards
*1 cent shipping sale online and curbside pickup
18921 Atkins Rd., Lodi
(209) 642-8880
BokischVineyards.com
Harney Lane
*Curbside pickup, $10 shipping
9010 E Harney Ln, Lodi
(209) 365-1900
HarneyLane.com
Macchia Wines
*Curbside pickup
7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo
(209) 333-2600
MacchiaWines.com
Mettler Family Vineyards
*Free shipping
7613 E. Harney Ln., Lodi
(209) 369-3045
MettlerWine.com
Oak Farm Vineyards
*Free home delivery
23627 DeVries Rd., Lodi
(209) 365-6565
OakFarmVineyards.com
Paskett
*Gourmet food and wine delivery
Call (209) 747-9464, Chef Lacy Estrada from Fig & Vine Provisions
Paskettwinery.com
Weibel Family Tasting Room
*Curbside pickup, shop online
9 N. School St., Lodi
(209) 370-6013
Weibel.com
Leave a Reply