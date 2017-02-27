Breakfast Abroad

When you hear the word “breakfast” what springs to mind? Is it the faint crackle of bacon? Maybe the sweet, amber hue of maple syrup? Do your thoughts linger on the succulent aroma of sausage or each dip into the sunny center of an egg?

It’s amazing how much variety we indulge in, and yet we know so little about where these delectable bites first emerged—so we took the time to find out! Read on and learn the history of some of your favorite entrees, and maybe pick up a few ideas on where to go for brunch next!

Spain

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito at Delta Bistro

The origins of chorizo can be traced all the way back to the fifteenth century, where it was served in most homes. When America was discovered, chorizo got an upgrade, with paprika and pepper added to the ingredient list. Now that it’s traveled to our western shores, you can enjoy it in all its crumbled glory at Delta Bistro, where every burrito is made with true Spanish chorizo. Add scrambled eggs, potatoes, and a side of salsa and sour cream for a bountiful waterfront breakfast! 110 W. Fremont St., Stockton

(209) 944-1140

France

Dixieland Crepe at Midtown Creperie

Whether those sweet, thin layers are ensnared in cream, chocolate, and sliced strawberries—or wrapped in asparagus, mushroom sauce, and grilled chicken—it’s hard not to love the versatility of the crepe. And this brunch item swings both ways when it comes to savory and sweet meals. First made famous by the Prince of Wales, the crepe has since become an international delicacy. You can try it first hand at Midtown Creperie, where the Dixieland crepe is bursting in crème filling, and topped with fresh strawberries and Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce. 2319 Pacific Ave., Stockton, (209) 941-9070

Rome

Berries & Cream French Toast at Town Country Café

Contrary to popular belief, our beloved French toast didn’t make its debut in France. French toast dates back to Rome when old or stale bread would be soaked in milk and then fried. But fear not, foodies! Town Country Café uses only the freshest loaves to be transformed into your beloved toast. And when it’s made on thick slices of Genova Bakery milk bread, you better believe it’s good! Enjoy each bite, filled with lemon ricotta cream and ripe strawberries and blueberries. Add a little dusted powdered sugar on top, and you’re all set! 27 W. 10th St., Tracy, (209) 835-6751

Germany

Quiche at Fiori’s Butcher Shoppe

Our beloved quiche has evolved with the times. Having first started as an open-faced pie filled with only egg, custard, and bacon, the quiche began to house a variety of other ingredients in its delectable center, like cheese and ham. Where the bottom was once bread dough is now crafted with puff pastry crust, providing the perfect light contrast to the quiche’s rich filling. And speaking of fillings, Fiori’s Butcher Shoppe offers its own unique twist on the age-old entrée, with nearly a dozen varieties to order. Enjoy various ingredients like broccoli, artichoke, red peppers, or zucchini. And that’s just naming a few!

400 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, (209) 334-4121

Belgium

Breakfast Club Belgian Waffle at Byron Inn Café

First known as the Brussels Waffle, the Belgian Waffle was originally eaten by hand and garnished with very little other than the occasional puff of powdered sugar. And why would it be, when the original recipe allows for an airy, crunchy treat that’s a delight all on its own? Although we here in America enjoy a little extra on top, Byron Inn Café takes your tasting to a whole new level. Their waffle has been whisked with green onions and cheese, acting as the bun for bacon, a sausage patty, smoked ham, and over-medium eggs. Drizzled in a house crafted apricot aioli sauce, it’s staked down the center and served hot. 4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi, (209) 368-7384

U.S.A.

Benedict at Fenix

This popular breakfast entrée was born and raised right here in the United States. How this delectable dish was founded is anyone’s guess, but one theory dates to a hung over man stopping in for breakfast at a café. While his order of buttered toast, bacon, and poached eggs with hollandaise sauce has been modified, Fenix puts their twist on the classic. Enjoy this brunch-served bite in skillet form, with a toasted baguette to order for dipping! 117 W. Elm St., Lodi (209) 400-3950