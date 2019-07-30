Adventuring with Man’s Best Friend

If your best friend has four legs and is furry, you may get turned away at the doors to some local hotspots, a hard pill to swallow for you and Fido. Lucky for those living in San Joaquin County, for every place that says no to pets (and usually for good reason), there is another place shouting from the rooftops just how dog-friendly it is. So whether you want to sip wine, enjoy a meal, go shopping, or hit the trails, there are plenty of places for you to do just that with dog in tow. Simply bring a leash and look over the lists below to find the best weekend and weekday outings for you and your best friend.
Wineries
Admit it—one of your favorite activities in Lodi is sipping local wines on expansive, manicured lawns; grabbing small bites from on-site food trucks or ordering from wineries with kitchens; playing a game of cornhole with friends; and enjoying late summer afternoons in the shade of oak trees. We can almost guarantee that those activities—maybe minus the wine sipping—appeal to your dog, too. And what better way to get them out of the house than by trekking down to one of Lodi’s nearly 100 wineries.
Many wineries throughout the AVA allow leashed dogs on patios and outdoor areas. A couple may even let a non-working dog come inside. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite locations with lax dog rules, meaning as long as they are on-leash and well-behaved, the staff will welcome them inside, and perhaps even provide a bowl of water.
Bokisch Vineyards
18921 Atkins Rd., Lodi.
(209) 334-4338
BokischVineyards.com
Harney Lane Winery
9010 E. Harney Ln., Lodi, (209) 365-1900, HarneyLane.com
Hawks Landing Wine Cellars
13 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 351-1064, HawksLandingWines.com
Jeremy Wine Company
6 W. Pine St., Lodi, (209) 367-3773, JeremyWineCo.com
Macchia Winery
7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo, (209) 333-2600, MacchiaWines.com
Mettler Family Vineyards
7889 E. Harney Ln., Lodi, (209) 369-3045, MettlerWine.com
Michael David Winery
4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi, (209) 368-7384, MichaelDavidWinery.com
Paskett Vineyards & Winery
11070 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo, (209) 200-1959, PaskettWinery.com
Thomas Allen Vineyards & Winery
5573 W. Woodbridge Rd., Lodi, (209) 210-4029, ThomasAllenWine.com
Viaggio Estate & Winery
100 E. Taddei Rd., Acampo, (209) 333-0431, ViaggioWinery.com
Weibel Family Tasting Room
9 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 370-6013, Weibel.com
Restaurants
Bringing a dog to a restaurant can have its challenges, particularly in the food theft category. But if your dog can handle sitting quietly during a meal—or even just a cup of coffee—then there is no reason not to bring them along—with the chef’s permission, of course. Many local eateries equipped with patios welcome dogs with open arms. Rules typically are that dogs must be leashed and courteous to other patrons. If your dog fits those two criteria, bring them along!
Many places with patios will allow dogs on, but calling ahead is key. We’ve got you covered, however, on some dog-friendly places to save you the call. Check out some of our certified picks.
Bud’s Seafood Grille
314 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton
Casa Flores
1032 E .Hammer Ln., Stockton
Clement’s Ridge
23225 CA-88, Clements
Corner Scone Bakery
322 N California St., Lodi
Lodi Beer Co.
105 S. School St., Lodi
Komachi Sushi
307 S. Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi
Market Tavern
236 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton
Michael David
4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi
Midgley’s Public House
296 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton
Mezzo
3499 Brookside Rd., Stockton
Nekter Juice Bar
211 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton
Tower Park Waterfront Grille (Saturdays only)
14900 W. Hwy 12, Lodi
Towne Corner Café
2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi,
West Oak Nosh
10 W. Oak St, Lodi
Shopping
Downtown Lodi
Taking your dog out for a stroll is extra nice when you can sneak in some shopping. In downtown Lodi some shops allow pets to stop in with owners, while others may require leashed pups to stay outside. Regardless or whether you need to tie your pup up for a few while you dip inside, downtown Lodi is extremely dog friendly with communal water bowls outside of several businesses downtown. Let your pup stop for a sip in between stops, and don’t forget to pick a pet-friendly restaurant from our list as part of the adventure.
Lincoln Center
“We are super dog friendly,” says Tara Valone, marketing director of Lincoln Center. “Most of our tenants have water bowls outside for the animals.” Whether or not dogs are allowed inside is up to the individual merchant, but the outdoor patios and walkways are often teaming with dogs. In fact, the large patio outside of Starbucks, Noah’s, and Nothing Bundt Cakes is owned by the shopping center and very open to dogs of all sizes. You can even step into Lacquer and get your nails done with your well-behaved lap pooch some days. And many shops have their own resident shop dogs inside, including Ruby the Chihuahua at Flair Boutique and Harper at Sierra Porter.
As you walk around the center, your pooch’s needs are met with water bowls outside of many of the stores and doggy clean-up bags available at the Gettysburg entrance.
The Great Outdoors
Owning a dog can help keep you in shape. Whether you already live an active lifestyle or are looking to start a new routine, getting out with your dog can help. Hit these local spots for some outdoor fun with your pooch.
Hike Away:
Calaveras River Pedestrian Path (Stockton)
Micke Grove Park (Lodi)
Manteca Tidewater Bikeway
Dry Creek Trail (Modesto)
Ripon-Stanislaus River Trail
Delta Meadows River Park (Walnut Grove)
Lodi Lake
There are some limitations to where your dog can play at Lodi Lake, but if you follow the rules, it can be one of the best places to walk your dog. Designated pet-friendly areas allow dogs on a 6-foot (or less) leash. Both the trailer area and the parking lot are open to pets, but you’ll have to stay off of the Lodi Lake Nature Trail.
Dog Parks
Let dogs roam off-leash in dedicated dog parks and dog park areas. Don’t forget to bring a doggie bag!
BarkleyVille Dog Park
5505 Feather River Dr., Stockton
In addition to two fenced areas for dogs, this park includes an obstacle course, benches, and drinking fountains inside Feather River Park.
Beckman Park
1426 W. Century Blvd., Lodi
Fencing is limited at this large park that includes sports fields for humans.
El Pescadero Park
W Kavanagh Ave., Tracy
Fenced dog park with benches and shaded areas.
Manteca Dog Park
1054 Eucalyptus St., Manteca
Small park features play equipment for dogs, two areas for small and large dogs to be separated, water fountains, benches, and shade trees.
Michael Faklis
5250 Cosumnes Dr., Stockton
Fenced dog area in Spanos Park West featuring two areas for different sized dogs, picnic benches, and water fountains for humans and dogs.
Mossdale Landing Community Park
700 Towne Centre Dr., Lathrop
Park includes two areas for different size dogs, water fountains, public restrooms, and picnic tables. Can get hot on warm days.
Tony Zupo Field
350 N. Washington St., Lodi
Restrooms are available nearby but fencing is limited at this park.
Vinewood Park
1824 W Tokay St., Lodi
Large trees offer shade at this fully fenced dog park.
Weston Park Dog Area
3600 EWS Woods Blvd., Stockton
Fenced area at a Stockton park featuring public restrooms and water fountains for both humans and dogs.
Staycation!
Take your relationship to the next level—or, you know, save on pet boarding while you pamper yourself. At Wine & Roses in Lodi, dogs under 25 pounds are allowed to stay on-site with you in a pet-friendly room for an extra fee. Call for availability.
Book a Stay:
Wine & Roses
2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi
(209) 334-6988
WineRose.com
PALS Haven Expansion
Every year PALS (People Assisting Lodi Shelter) Haven adopts out about 200 dogs from its Lodi location next to the Lodi City Animal Shelter. As a no-kill shelter, PALS is able to save the lives of many animals from kill shelters in town. However, its capacity has limited rescue efforts in the past with room for only about 12 dogs and 30 cats in the current facility.
All of that changes in fall 2019 when PALS opens its new facility at 5113 W. Sargent Rd. Built with donor dollars, the 13,000-square-foot, debt-free building will accommodate housing for 80 dogs and 100 cats.
“The new facility will clearly allow us to adopt out more,” says Gail Matthews, administrative assistant for PALS Haven.
The nonprofit organization will also be ramping up amenities at the new facility with play yards, a vet clinic, and a future education center. The goal is to make this new facility a community area for residents of Lodi, Gail says.
Want to adopt a dog from PALS? Simply stop into the shelter during open hours, or call ahead.
Support the Cause:
PALS Haven
1405 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi
(209) 224-0354
PalsLodi.org
Find Your Next Best Friend
Looking to add a friend to the family? Check out these local shelters to learn more about the adopt-don’t-shop movement, and save a dog’s life while enriching your own.
Delta Humane Society
4590 S Highway 99, Stockton
(209) 466-0339
DeltaHumaneSociety.com
PALS Haven
1405 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi
(209) 224-0354
PalsLodi.org
Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary
14741 Wing Levee Rd., Stockton
(209) 244-7174
HarvestHomeSanctuary.org
Lodi City Animal Shelter
1345 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi
(209) 333-6741
Stockton Animal Shelter
1575 S. Lincoln St., Stockton
(209) 937-7445
Adopt Don’t Shop:
