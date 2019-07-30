Adventuring with Man’s Best Friend

If your best friend has four legs and is furry, you may get turned away at the doors to some local hotspots, a hard pill to swallow for you and Fido. Lucky for those living in San Joaquin County, for every place that says no to pets (and usually for good reason), there is another place shouting from the rooftops just how dog-friendly it is. So whether you want to sip wine, enjoy a meal, go shopping, or hit the trails, there are plenty of places for you to do just that with dog in tow. Simply bring a leash and look over the lists below to find the best weekend and weekday outings for you and your best friend.

Wineries

Admit it—one of your favorite activities in Lodi is sipping local wines on expansive, manicured lawns; grabbing small bites from on-site food trucks or ordering from wineries with kitchens; playing a game of cornhole with friends; and enjoying late summer afternoons in the shade of oak trees. We can almost guarantee that those activities—maybe minus the wine sipping—appeal to your dog, too. And what better way to get them out of the house than by trekking down to one of Lodi’s nearly 100 wineries.

Many wineries throughout the AVA allow leashed dogs on patios and outdoor areas. A couple may even let a non-working dog come inside. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite locations with lax dog rules, meaning as long as they are on-leash and well-behaved, the staff will welcome them inside, and perhaps even provide a bowl of water.

Bokisch Vineyards

18921 Atkins Rd., Lodi.

(209) 334-4338

BokischVineyards.com

Harney Lane Winery

9010 E. Harney Ln., Lodi, (209) 365-1900, HarneyLane.com

Hawks Landing Wine Cellars

13 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 351-1064, HawksLandingWines.com

Jeremy Wine Company

6 W. Pine St., Lodi, (209) 367-3773, JeremyWineCo.com

Macchia Winery

7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo, (209) 333-2600, MacchiaWines.com

Mettler Family Vineyards

7889 E. Harney Ln., Lodi, (209) 369-3045, MettlerWine.com

Michael David Winery

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi, (209) 368-7384, MichaelDavidWinery.com

Paskett Vineyards & Winery

11070 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo, (209) 200-1959, PaskettWinery.com

Thomas Allen Vineyards & Winery

5573 W. Woodbridge Rd., Lodi, (209) 210-4029, ThomasAllenWine.com

Viaggio Estate & Winery

100 E. Taddei Rd., Acampo, (209) 333-0431, ViaggioWinery.com

Weibel Family Tasting Room

9 N. School St., Lodi, (209) 370-6013, Weibel.com

Restaurants

Bringing a dog to a restaurant can have its challenges, particularly in the food theft category. But if your dog can handle sitting quietly during a meal—or even just a cup of coffee—then there is no reason not to bring them along—with the chef’s permission, of course. Many local eateries equipped with patios welcome dogs with open arms. Rules typically are that dogs must be leashed and courteous to other patrons. If your dog fits those two criteria, bring them along!

Many places with patios will allow dogs on, but calling ahead is key. We’ve got you covered, however, on some dog-friendly places to save you the call. Check out some of our certified picks.

Bud’s Seafood Grille

314 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton

Casa Flores

1032 E .Hammer Ln., Stockton

Clement’s Ridge

23225 CA-88, Clements

Corner Scone Bakery

322 N California St., Lodi

Lodi Beer Co.

105 S. School St., Lodi

Komachi Sushi

307 S. Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi

Market Tavern

236 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton

Michael David

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi

Midgley’s Public House

296 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton

Mezzo

3499 Brookside Rd., Stockton

Nekter Juice Bar

211 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton

Tower Park Waterfront Grille (Saturdays only)

14900 W. Hwy 12, Lodi

Towne Corner Café

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi,

West Oak Nosh

10 W. Oak St, Lodi

Shopping

Downtown Lodi

Taking your dog out for a stroll is extra nice when you can sneak in some shopping. In downtown Lodi some shops allow pets to stop in with owners, while others may require leashed pups to stay outside. Regardless or whether you need to tie your pup up for a few while you dip inside, downtown Lodi is extremely dog friendly with communal water bowls outside of several businesses downtown. Let your pup stop for a sip in between stops, and don’t forget to pick a pet-friendly restaurant from our list as part of the adventure.

Lincoln Center

“We are super dog friendly,” says Tara Valone, marketing director of Lincoln Center. “Most of our tenants have water bowls outside for the animals.” Whether or not dogs are allowed inside is up to the individual merchant, but the outdoor patios and walkways are often teaming with dogs. In fact, the large patio outside of Starbucks, Noah’s, and Nothing Bundt Cakes is owned by the shopping center and very open to dogs of all sizes. You can even step into Lacquer and get your nails done with your well-behaved lap pooch some days. And many shops have their own resident shop dogs inside, including Ruby the Chihuahua at Flair Boutique and Harper at Sierra Porter.

As you walk around the center, your pooch’s needs are met with water bowls outside of many of the stores and doggy clean-up bags available at the Gettysburg entrance.

The Great Outdoors

Owning a dog can help keep you in shape. Whether you already live an active lifestyle or are looking to start a new routine, getting out with your dog can help. Hit these local spots for some outdoor fun with your pooch.

Hike Away:

Calaveras River Pedestrian Path (Stockton)

Micke Grove Park (Lodi)

Manteca Tidewater Bikeway

Dry Creek Trail (Modesto)

Ripon-Stanislaus River Trail

Delta Meadows River Park (Walnut Grove)

Lodi Lake

There are some limitations to where your dog can play at Lodi Lake, but if you follow the rules, it can be one of the best places to walk your dog. Designated pet-friendly areas allow dogs on a 6-foot (or less) leash. Both the trailer area and the parking lot are open to pets, but you’ll have to stay off of the Lodi Lake Nature Trail.

Dog Parks

Let dogs roam off-leash in dedicated dog parks and dog park areas. Don’t forget to bring a doggie bag!

BarkleyVille Dog Park

5505 Feather River Dr., Stockton

In addition to two fenced areas for dogs, this park includes an obstacle course, benches, and drinking fountains inside Feather River Park.

Beckman Park

1426 W. Century Blvd., Lodi

Fencing is limited at this large park that includes sports fields for humans.

El Pescadero Park

W Kavanagh Ave., Tracy

Fenced dog park with benches and shaded areas.

Manteca Dog Park

1054 Eucalyptus St., Manteca

Small park features play equipment for dogs, two areas for small and large dogs to be separated, water fountains, benches, and shade trees.

Michael Faklis

5250 Cosumnes Dr., Stockton

Fenced dog area in Spanos Park West featuring two areas for different sized dogs, picnic benches, and water fountains for humans and dogs.

Mossdale Landing Community Park

700 Towne Centre Dr., Lathrop

Park includes two areas for different size dogs, water fountains, public restrooms, and picnic tables. Can get hot on warm days.

Tony Zupo Field

350 N. Washington St., Lodi

Restrooms are available nearby but fencing is limited at this park.

Vinewood Park

1824 W Tokay St., Lodi

Large trees offer shade at this fully fenced dog park.

Weston Park Dog Area

3600 EWS Woods Blvd., Stockton

Fenced area at a Stockton park featuring public restrooms and water fountains for both humans and dogs.

Staycation!

Take your relationship to the next level—or, you know, save on pet boarding while you pamper yourself. At Wine & Roses in Lodi, dogs under 25 pounds are allowed to stay on-site with you in a pet-friendly room for an extra fee. Call for availability.

Book a Stay:

Wine & Roses

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi

(209) 334-6988

WineRose.com

PALS Haven Expansion

Every year PALS (People Assisting Lodi Shelter) Haven adopts out about 200 dogs from its Lodi location next to the Lodi City Animal Shelter. As a no-kill shelter, PALS is able to save the lives of many animals from kill shelters in town. However, its capacity has limited rescue efforts in the past with room for only about 12 dogs and 30 cats in the current facility.

All of that changes in fall 2019 when PALS opens its new facility at 5113 W. Sargent Rd. Built with donor dollars, the 13,000-square-foot, debt-free building will accommodate housing for 80 dogs and 100 cats.

“The new facility will clearly allow us to adopt out more,” says Gail Matthews, administrative assistant for PALS Haven.

The nonprofit organization will also be ramping up amenities at the new facility with play yards, a vet clinic, and a future education center. The goal is to make this new facility a community area for residents of Lodi, Gail says.

Want to adopt a dog from PALS? Simply stop into the shelter during open hours, or call ahead.

Support the Cause:

PALS Haven

1405 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi

(209) 224-0354

PalsLodi.org

Find Your Next Best Friend

Looking to add a friend to the family? Check out these local shelters to learn more about the adopt-don’t-shop movement, and save a dog’s life while enriching your own.

Delta Humane Society

4590 S Highway 99, Stockton

(209) 466-0339

DeltaHumaneSociety.com

PALS Haven

1405 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi

(209) 224-0354

PalsLodi.org

Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary

14741 Wing Levee Rd., Stockton

(209) 244-7174

HarvestHomeSanctuary.org

Lodi City Animal Shelter

1345 W. Kettleman Ln., Lodi

(209) 333-6741

Stockton Animal Shelter

1575 S. Lincoln St., Stockton

(209) 937-7445

