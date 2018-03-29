Bee Love Cookie Co. by Katie Klouda

Bee Love Cookie Co. goes beyond your typical cookie.

They are delightfully delicate, sweet, and delicious. As works of art carefully crafted by owner and baker Katie Klouda, the business is anything but cookie-cutter.

Katie is a serial hobbyist. As a mother of two and wife of a winemaker, she loves learning and trying new things. Lucky for us, she fell in love with the art of baking and the creative process of decorating custom cookies with royal icing.

For Katie, the feeling of accomplishment and pride in crafting cookies from scratch to an incredible piece of art is fulfilling. But her favorite part is watching her client’s reactions when she delivers the sweet treats.

How did Katie come up with the name Bee Love Cookie Co.? “For me, ‘be love’ is a reminder to treat people with love and kindness,” she explains. “And I love bees for their work ethic and because they symbolize community. Lodi is an amazing community that our family is proud to be a part of!”

So, with Spring in the air and a slurry of fun festivities on your calendar, order some Bee Love Cookie Co. for your special grad, your bestie’s baby shower, or as placeholders for Easter brunch. You won’t be disappointed!

Looking for some cookie love? Order customized cookies from:

Bee Love Cookie Co.

@beelovecookieco

beelovecookieco@gmail.com