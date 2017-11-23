digitaliconleft
Dressed in Holiday Style: Winter Fashion

Photos by Dario Leventini

Sure, Dr. Sues says, ‘Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store,’ but these sweet, sassy seasonal looks leave us wanting MORE.

 

^ Jumpsuit: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi / Jewelry: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi / Shoes: Sam Edelman, Dillard’s  

^ Dress: Gianni Bini, Dillard’s / Jewelry: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi / Shoes: Jessica Simpson, Dillard’s

^ Vest, Jewelry, Top: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi / Pants: 7 for All Mankind, Dillard’s 

^ Jacket: Sugar + Lips, Dillard’s / Tank: Free People / Jeans: 7 For All Mankind, Dillard’s / Shoes: Sam Edelman, Dillard’s

^ Vest & Top: Gianni Bini, Dillard’s / Jewelry: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi

^ Dress: Gianni Bini, Dillard’s / Necklace: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi / Shoes: Gianni Bini, Dillard’s

^ Top: Blackbird Boutique, Stockton / Skirt: Gianni Bini, Dillard’s / Jewelry: Stella Mitchell Boutique, Lodi /Bag: Coach, Dillard’s

 

Photographer: Dario Leventini, f3 Studios Photographers

Model: Avery Duane, Cast Images Modeling Agency

Hair & MUA: Shandi Alegre-Hunt, Shandi’s Faces

Fashion Coordinator/Styling: Lindsey Rodrian

