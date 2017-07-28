August 2017: 209 Agenda

Stockton Buddhist Temple Obon Odori Festival

Aug 5-6

It’s that time of year again! Head on out to the Stockton Buddhist Temple and enjoy a cultural experience filled with taiko drums, martial arts, and Japanese dance. Sample unique dishes, such as tempura, teriyaki chicken, kushiyaki, and much more! Buddhist Church of Stockton, 2820 Shimizu Dr., Stockton, (209) 466-6701, VisitStockton.org

Lodi’s 18th Annual Bridal Event

Aug 6

What better way to spend your beginning to “I Do” than alongside your select bridal party, enjoying a day in the limelight in the theme “Love in the Heart of Wine Country”? Find everything you need to plan your perfect day while browsing the best bakeries, event planners, and more! Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (209) 475-9161 BridalEvents.info

Concerts in the Park 2017

Aug 2, 9, 16, 23

Get off your bum and out to Victory Park for a sensational summer experience featuring music from both local and regionally renown artists! Enjoy Latin Jazz, Concert Band, Country Rock, and Abba! This free music showcasing begins at 6:00 PM! Victory Park, 1001 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton, VisitStockton.org

Motown Thursdays and Summer on the Terrace at BellaVista

Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

From Marvin Gaye, to Diana Ross & The Supremes, to Barry White and more, it’s a phenomenal musical affair happening on the terrace at BellaVista! Enjoy Motown and soul hits from 5:30 to 8:00 PM! BellaVista Cucina Italiana, 1101 N. El Dorado St., Stockton (209) 949-210,4 BellaVistaStockton.com

Taste of the Delta

Aug 5

Taste of the Delta brings over a dozen local wineries to the Delta’s embrace, allowing vino aficionados the chance to convene by boat and car! It’s an unforgettable function incorporating live music, raffle prizes, and appetizers aplenty. The fun begins at 1 PM. Stockton Yacht Club 3235 River Drive., Stockton (916) 777-4041, TasteoftheDelta.com

22nd Annual “Stuck in Lodi” Car Show

August 13

Take a smooth drive on down to Lodi and enjoy a unique display of locally restored cars! Breathtaking models of all ages are lined up for your viewing pleasure! Lodi. School Street, Downtown Lodi, (209) 369-1634, VisitLodi.com

Groovin’ at the Grove Summer Concert Series: Forejour, Whiskey Dawn

Aug 5, 19

It’s another phenomenal showcasing of musical skill out at Jessie’s Grove, where two bands are ready to liven up the month of August! Come on down and listen to Forejour on August 5th, and Whiskey Dawn on August 19th. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome, but no outside alcohol allowed! The fun begins at 5:00 PM. Jessie’s Grove Winery, 1973 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, JessiesGroveWinery.com

Full Moon Paddle at Lodi Lake

Aug 5

Time for an adventure! Enjoy the view of the full moon as you kayak along the calm waters of Lodi Lake and the Mokelumne River. Meet at the Lodi Lake boathouse at 7 PM and boats will be launched from the dock at 7:30 PM. Headwaters Boat House at Lodi Lake, 1101 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, (209) 224-8367, VisitLodi.com

Stockton Soul Festival

Aug 6

The African American Arts & Culture Community Center of San Joaquin present a day of soul music and food! With a great lineup of entertainers, this festival will have you groovin’! Weber Point Event Center, 221 N. Center St., Stockton, (209) 688-3893, VisitStockton.org

Full Moon Riders

Aug 7

Relax with an evening bike ride along the waterfront as you enjoy a view of the Sturgeon full moon! Meet in front of the downtown cinema and ride as casually or actively as you please. Riders are encouraged to bring bike tools, lights and helmets. Janet Leigh Cinema, 222 El Dorado St., Stockton, VisitStockton.org/Events

3rd Annual Blues & Brews Festival at Hutchins Street Square

Aug 11

Brew aficionados aren’t going to want to miss this spectacular celebration, filled with over thirty craft brewers, a live music lineup, and unlimited beer tastings! Enjoy food and grab your commemorative beer glass! The festival begins at 6:00 PM. Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (209) 333-5550, HutchinsStreetSquare.com

Summer Concerts at Stonecreek Village

August 11, 25

Wind down the week with some free music and shopping! Concerts are held every other Friday through September from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Enjoy Kenny Metcalf & the Early Years, an Elton John cover band, on the 11th, and Super Huey, a Huey Lewis cover band, on the 25th! Stonecreek Village, Pacific Ave. and Robinhood Dr., (209) 474-1634

Tracy’s Music in the Park

Aug 11

Grab the kids, a blanket, and make your way to Downtown Park Plaza, where the evening air is filled with fabulous Salsa and Motown jams. The music experience commences at 6:30 PM! Downtown Park Plaza, 50 E. 6th St., Tracy (209) 831-6858

Movies at the Point, Weber Point

Aug 11

Pack blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner for a family-friendly getaway at Weber Point! This month’s movie features Storks! Find your flock! Gates open at 5:30 PM. Weber Point, 221 N. Center St., Stockton, VisitStockton.org

Annual Filipino Barrior Fiesta

Aug 12

Scoop the whole family up and head down to the Filipino Center Plaza to join in on this annual cultural celebration! Attendees will enjoy musical dance performances, authentic cuisine, martial art demonstrations, and more! Filipino Plaza, corner of Center and Market Street, Stockton (209) 466-1416

Stockton Sailing Club’s Hot Summer Nights

Aug 12

Enjoy that fresh Delta breeze at Buckley Cove, where the Stockton Sailing Club proudly hosts an evening of dancing, music, and family fun! Enjoy the classic car show, hamburgers aplenty, and refreshments along the water. Stockton Sailing Club, 4980 Buckley Cove Way., Stockton (209) 951-5600, StocktonSC.org

Pink Night at the Stockton Ports

Aug 12

Come out to the ballpark and cheer on your favorite home team! This fantastic evening game will pit the Ports against Visalia Rawhide, with a prized player jersey auction and memorabilia raffle! Enjoy this fantastic evening that raises funds for awareness, donated to St. Joseph’s Medical Center Breast Health Services. Banner Island Ballpark, 404 W. Fremont St., Stockton (209) 644-1900

Willie Nelson & Family at Ironstone

Aug 18

There’s gold in them hills! A golden opportunity to listen to one of the greatest singers and song writers of our time! Enjoy Willie Nelson and his family at Ironstone Vineyard’s concert series, as he takes on all his greatest country hits! Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Rd., Murphys (209) 728-1251, IronstoneVineyards.com

Lincoln Center LIVE! Classic Car Show

Aug 18

Find your favorite among over 200 classic cars, dazzling along the Lincoln Center! Enter your own, or listen in on which is awarded “Best of Show”, while you peruse the shops and take a bite from some of Stockton’s top restaurants! Register your car for only $25. Lincoln Center, 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 477-4868, VisitStockton.org

Banana Fest International

Aug 18 – 20

Enjoy three fun, banana-filled days at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds, celebrating the international reach o the delectable banana! Hosted by the National Academic Youth Corps, you and your little one can learn all about the nutritional impact, preparation, and the many cultures impacted by this delectable fruit. Enjoy live music, cooking demonstrations, activities, and more! San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way., Stockton, SacBananaFestival.com

StocktonCon

Aug 19 – 20

Don’t miss your favorite superheroes, heroines, and dynamic crime fighters at this year’s gathering of the comic greats! Enjoy a variety of activities, and the chance to pose with costumed crusaders! Don your own attire and hit the arena with the kids, perusing games, original artwork and so much more! Doors open at 10:00 AM! Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton StocktonCon.com

Moonlight Sip & Stroll

Aug 19

Take your taste buds on a stroll of their very own this magical evening! Enjoy a variety of food and drinks, served by over fifty restaurants. Dance the night away alongside live bands, and enjoy the work of our regionally renown artists! Get your tickets in advance for a discounted price! Hospice of San Joaquin Butterfly Auxiliary, 4200 Heron Lakes Dr., Stockton, (209) 922-0380, HospiceSJ.org

Zoovies at Micke Grove Zoo: Zootopia

Aug 19

What better place to take the kids for a few hours of movie fun, than the Micke Grove Zoo, where this month’s “zoovie” just so happens to be “Zootopia”! Let your little ones forge new friendships as they watch one of their favorite blockbuster hits! Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in. Zoo opens at 7:30 PM, while movie begins at 8:45 PM. Micke Grove Park, 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi, MGZoo.com

Friends of the Fox Present: Jailhouse Rock

August 20

It’s another sensational classic hitting the Bob Hope Theatre! After Vince Everett goes to prison after accidentally killing a man, the young man finds a new life for himself behind his cell door through the guitar and his ability to sing. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 373-1400, FoxFriends.org

Music in the Park at Hutchins Street Square

Aug 23

Acoustic Measures will be performing at Hutchins Street Square on this relaxing summer evening. Come out at 6 PM with lawn chairs, blankets, and food and support local bands! Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi, (209) 333-6782, HutchinsStreetSquare.com

Stockton Pride Festival

Aug 26

Bigger and better than ever, Stockton Pride returns to celebrate the diversity of our community! Enjoy live music, vendors, and local performers along the waters of downtown Stockton! This event aims for a large turnout of over 3,000 local and regional visitors! Weber Point Events Center, 221 N. Center St., Stockton, StocktonPride.com

Jennifer Lind Dinner Concert at San Joaquin County Historical Museum

Aug 26

Take a journey with Jennifer Lind in an incredible selection of music genres, including Folk, Western, Country, Blues, and Pop. This benefit concert will help provide funding for new, exciting exhibits for our favorite historical museum along 99, with tickets selling at just $60 per person. The event begins at 6:00 PM! San Joaquin County Historical Museum at Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi (209) 331-2055, SanJoaquinHistory.org

YES at the Bob Hope Theatre

Aug 26

Come out for an evening of Rock and Roll, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman, each a legend in the industry! Tickets begin at $58 and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, (209) 373-1400, StocktonLive.com

Stockton’s Annual Bathtub Race

Aug 27

It’s another epic crossing on the Delta, featuring man-made crafts of bathtub proportions- literally! Join your friends along the Louis Park Boat Launch and try your hand at your own craft! Check-in is at 9:00 AM sharp, with races beginning at 12:00 PM! Louis Park Boat Launch, Monte Diablo Ave., Stockton

Micke Grove Food Truck Mania

Sept 1

SactoMoFo proudly presents a scrumptious surplus of fine cuisine, hailing from our own backwoods and the big city up north! Grab a blanket, or choose a picnic table and enjoy sweets, and savory bites before taking a trip in to visit with your best buddies at Micke Grove Zoo! Micke Grove Park, 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi, SactoMoFo.com

Stockton Black Family Day Presents Culturefest

Sept 4

Join up with the community to celebrate Black Family Day at Weber Point. Enjoy plenty of family fun, including games, food, live music, and entertainment galore! The fun begins at 9:00 AM! Weber Point Events Center, 221 N. Center St., Stockton (209) 482-0505

The Fruits of our Labor Day!

Sept 4

Drop in to one of your appellation favorites and discover how Peltier Winery and Vineyards creates their world-class wines! Start your journey off right with a glass of their Gala Sparkling, and head off on an adventure through storing and aging, production, and processing! Peltier Winery and Vineyards, 22150 N. Kennefick Rd., Acampo (209) 367-4882, PeltierWinery.com

A Taste of the Woods

Sept 9

Enjoy an evening filled with delicious appetizers, a selection of local beer and wine, and a scenic stroll through the Woods. Come get a taste O’Connor Woods’ 34-acre campus and see what makes this a one-of-a-kind community. Enjoy the groovy sounds of Funky Tim and the Merlots as you sip on wines and brews from over 16 vendors, and indulge in small plates provided by the O’Connor Woods Dining Services and Catering Department. O’Connor Woods, 3400 Wagner Heights Rd., Stockton, (209) 956-3421, Oconnorwoods.org/event/a-taste-of-the-woods