Everyone is welcome to explore figure skating at Oak Park Ice Rink

With the holiday season just around the corner, what could be more fun than lacing up your skates and hitting the ice? Skating is an extremely popular activity, and for good reason—it’s a great way to bond with family and friends, a good workout, and a perfect de-stressor. However, skating can also be daunting for newbies. But don’t panic! Whether you’ve never skated before, have ventured onto the ice a few times (but still cling to the wall for dear life), or already have some solid skating experience under your belt, the folks at Oak Park Ice Rink have you covered.

Starting up again this fall, Oak Park’s “Learn to Skate” program is designed with all ages and ability levels in mind to fit every skater’s needs. The eight-week program is comprised of four class levels: Snowplow Sam, an introductory course aimed at young skaters under six-years-old; Basic Skills, where skaters build a solid foundation through mastering eight stages of skills at their own pace; Free Skate, comprising of more advanced skating skills, spins, and jumps; and Adult, where adults of any skill level can learn how to skate and grow more confident on the ice.

“Part of the program that is enjoyable is that if you go through the eight weeks and you really like it, and it’s something that you want to pursue and keep doing, there is an avenue for those skaters that would like to get into a figure skating club or get into hockey, or participate in our public sessions,” says Derek Eisler, Oak Park Ice Rink’s operations manager. “So, this is a launching pad to every single program that we have to offer at Oak Park.”

The fall session of Learn to Skate runs from September 29-November 17. Each session includes eight lessons, skate rentals if needed, and eight free admissions to public sessions to use during the program to practice outside of class. Need a little extra motivation? “Just go out and give it a try,” encourages Derek. “Everybody’s a rookie once.”

Oak Park Ice Rink

3545 Alvarado Ave., Stockton

(209) 937-7433

OakParkIceRink.com