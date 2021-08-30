Lodi Wine Country is officially in full-blown harvest mode! It is a magical time of year for farmers and winemakers, where they both get to see the fruit of their labors come to fruition. So, in honor of the newest vintage, we’re sharing some of our region’s newest wine releases. From first ever bottlings, to new varieties and more, here are our picks for harvest season wines to try.

Bokisch Vineyards Sparkling Albariño

When one of our favorite producers of albariño announced the inaugural release of their first ever sparkling, we just had to share the news. The albarino hails from Bokisch’s famed Terra Alta Vineyard and displays crisp citrus notes of lemon combined with toasty brioche for an absolutely perfect bottle of bubbly! $36, BokischVineyards.com

Mettler Family Vineyards Copacetic Red Blend

This robust zinfandel blend comes from the Mettler’s estate vineyards. Aromas of dark berries and a hint of chocolate lead to bright cherry, blackberry, and warm spices on the palate. The lively acidity makes this wine a perfect pairing for fall cookouts. $20, MettlerWine.com

Harney Lane 2018 Zinfandel, Home Ranch

Ripe boysenberry, plum, raspberry preserves, baking spices, coffee bean, and velvety chocolate with a smooth, silky finish. $25, HarneyLane.com

McCay Cellars 2016 Lot 13 Tempranillo

This Spanish variety thrives in Lodi’s Mediterranean climate. The tempranillo exudes spicy red fruit aromas, with dark plum, ripe strawberries, and hints of baking spice on the palate. $32, McCayCellars.com

Sandlands 2019 Cinsault

If you are looking for a sip with a rich history, check out this cinsault crafted from the historic Bechthold Vineyard, planted in 1886. Aromas of red fruit with notes of pomegranate, violets, and lavender on the palate. Bright acidity, medium tannins, and a soft mouthfeel make this the ultimate harvest wine. $26, SandlandsVineyards.com