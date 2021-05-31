Four mouthwatering appetizers to try

Sitting around a table of family and friends, sharing in delicious food and delightful conversation is a gift that most of us won’t be taking for granted any time soon. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the tastiest tapas in town. So grab your purse, and your people – it’s tapas time!

Feta Cheese Triangles

With elegant patio dining, prime locations in both Stockton and Lodi, and a menu full of mouth- watering entrees, Papavlos is the perfect spot to meet up and share in a tapa or two. If you’ve not tried the Feta Cheese Triangles, you’re missing out. These buttery Filo triangles are filled with feta cheese and baked until they’ve turned a beautiful golden brown. Order with a side of tzatziki or hummus, you’ll be glad you did!

Papapavlo’s Bistro & Bar

501 N. Lincoln Center Stockton

Papavlos.com

(209) 477-6133

Toma Bread

Located in the heart of Lodi’s wine country, Towne House Restaurant is the picture of elegance and serenity, with a menu to match. If you’re looking for a truly decadent tapa, the Toma bread is sure to suit your fancy. House made brioche stuffed with whipped cream cheese, toma cheese, and fresh herbs: it doesn’t get much better than that!

Towne House Restaurant

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi

WineRose.com

(209) 334-6988

Bruschetta

With a patio that takes you straight to Italy, and a menu that leaves you saying, “Momma Mia, that was good,” Lodi’s Pietros is truly a local gem. All of the dishes are served family style and meant to be shared, so it’s the perfect place to go for tapas. You can’t go wrong with ordering the bruschetta…grilled ciabatta bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil, it’s a classic taste that never gets old!

Pietros

317 E. Kettleman Ln., Lodi

PietrosLodi.com

(209) 368-0613

Huevos Diablo

Family owned and operated since 1993, Bud’s Seafood Grille is a local seafood staple. But, seafood isn’t the only thing on the menu worth ordering. If you and your crew are in the mood for something spicy and satisfying, the Huevos Diablo has your table’s name on it. Served up as four spicy filled egg halves sprinkled with hot paprika, it’s a flavor explosion!

Bud’s Seafood Grille

314 Lincoln Center, Stockton

BudsSeafood.com

(209) 956-0270