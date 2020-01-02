In the News | Get the Dish

Celebrate Petite Sirah

New Passport Weekend in Lodi Wine CountryWe have the scoop on the region’s newest passport weekend. Celebrate Petite Sirah is a two-day exploration of the varietal at 17 participating wineries. Held on January 18-19, Visitors can pick up a free passport at any of the participating wineries and enjoy a self-guided tour of the tasting rooms. Participants who visit a minimum of three wineries and turn in their passport will be included in a drawing for a free case of Petite Sirah. CelebratePetiteSirah.com

Crazy for Crab Feeds

When winter rolls around, get stoked for dozens of Crab Feeds fundraising for local causes.

The Lodi Boys and Girls Club will host their annual crab feed on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 PM. The annual fundraiser boasts all you can eat crab, fresh pasta, Genova bakery bread, and salad.

If tableside service and a lively auction are more your style, support the Lodi High FFA program's crab feed on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Are you someone who wants to support education and the arts? Grab your tickets to the GOT Kids annual crab feed on Saturday, Jan. 11. GOT Kids (Giving Opportunities to Kids) will be held at the Boys and Girls Club. GOTKidsCA.org

Going for the Gold

At year’s end, wine competitions reveal winning wines from around the world. The number of Lodi owned wineries making waves internationally is growing and we can certainly understand why. Acquiesce Winery specifically is racking up the gold medals with its Rhone variety white wines,

The Ingènue , their first white wine blend, brought home a Best of Class Double Gold Medal from the International Women’s Wine Competition and a Best of Class Gold Medal from renowned Sunset Magazine.

, their first white wine blend, brought home a Best of Class Double Gold Medal from the International Women’s Wine Competition and a Best of Class Gold Medal from renowned Sunset Magazine. Grenache Blanc brought home a Double Gold from both organizations.

brought home a Double Gold from both organizations. Clairette Blanche also brought home a Best of Class and Double Gold from the International Women’s Wine Competition, alongside a Gold medal from Sunset Magazine and the American Wine Society Wine Competition.

Jeremy Wine Co. Doubles Down on Lodi Wine Country

If you haven’t heard the news, Jeremy Wine Co. is doubling down on Lodi Wine Country with a second location. The new digs will provide a production facility and a second tasting room. And while the plans are still in the early stages of development, the owners are also promising more wines, more events, and more space for all things Jeremy Wine Co. The new location will call Acampo home.