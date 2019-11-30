When it comes to the holidays, Berghold Vineyard goes all out. Every corner of the expansive tasting room is covered in towering evergreens decorated to the nines with ornate ornaments and twinkling lights as oversized Santas stand watch nearby. And just outside of the grand front doors the grounds sparkle with holiday splendor.

Coming to Berghold in December is a treat not just because the bold red wines are prime for the occasion and the tables are littered with clever, cant-get-just-anywhere gift ideas, but because the owners of Berghold truly go all out for the holiday season. Sip favorites like the newest Crankcase, a vintage flagship wine that sells out annually, and The Capitalist, a reserve cabernet sauvignon, while enjoying the festive surroundings both inside and out. Every flight includes six to seven wines to try, including these favorites, offering both whites and reds to guests.

The gorgeous bottles don labels fit to match the surroundings of the winery where every piece has been carefully selected to bring old world charm to Lodi. The countertops, furniture pieces, and materials made to build the two large bars in the tasting room were all chosen with luxury and opulence in mind.

While you’re in grab a bottle of your favorite vino from the lineup to enjoy a waived tasting fee, or pick up a bundle to gift during the holiday season—gift packs of Crankcase, The Capitalist, and the Hypocrite (a brand new wine) are all available for purchase. Next to the check out table is a box of Hammond’s chocolate bars you won’t want to skip over either, including flavors like cookie dough and smores.

And don’t forget to grab some goodies before heading out the door. Gift items both in the wine category and outside of it include home décor, Christmas décor, jewelry, Mark Robert fairies, and handbags, allowing customers the opportunity to shop while you sip. Looking to splurge? A magnum of one of the winery’s most popular varietals is an impressive holiday gift.

Come Sip:

17343 Cherry Rd., Lodi,

(209) 333-9291

BergholdVineyards.com

Open Thurs-Sun, 11 AM-5 PM