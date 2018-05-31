Mastering the Craft

Ask any San Joaquin resident what beverage defines our region, and their answer will most definitely be wine, and for good reason:

In our cities, local wines line the shelves of our grocery stores and are celebrated in festivals. In our rural areas, we live among stately vineyards within a stone’s throw of the finest wineries.

But, there’s a new beverage taking root in the Valley, popping up in our restaurants and taking over our taps. It’s complex, carefully crafted, and delicious—and it’s time we made our official introduction.

Craft beer: the drink that has every bearded hipster in the early stages of dad-bod. From hop-heavy IPAs, to chocolaty porters, to crisp sours, there’s something delectable about being able to appreciate complex flavors of a beer the way one would a glass of red wine.

“There’s never been a better time to be a craft beer drinker,” says Michael LaCross, Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Territory Brewing. “The U.S. used to be the joke of the beer making world—now we’re up there with the best of the best. There has never been more good beer out there to drink than there is right now.”

In just the past few years, the San Joaquin beer scene has gone from being a craft beer-desert to a budding oasis. Newcomers like Channel in Stockton, Five Window and IDOL in Lodi, River Rock Brewing in Galt, and Morgan Territory in Tracy have begun to build the area’s reputation for offering some of the best craft beer around.

But what is “craft beer”? What makes it different from the fizzy yellow libations people break out at a tailgate party? And why is it suddenly elevating what used to be a strictly blue-collar drink to trendy, almost intellectual levels?

According to the American Brewers Association (ABA), a not-for-profit trade group that protects and promotes small and independent U.S. Brewers, there is no true definition for “craft beer”—like the sacred Dao, it is too glorious to be confined to the limits of language (our words, not theirs). Luckily, the ABA did give us the definition of where a craft beer must be brewed, which can aid us in our search for a definition.

A true craft beer must be brewed in a brewery that is small, independent, and traditional. In San Joaquin County, there are approximately eight American craft breweries toiling away to brew, boil, and bottle America’s new obsession. So, what do our home-grown breweries think defines a craft beer?

“Craft beer is beer made with tender love and care,” says Michael LaCross, owner of Morgan Territory Brewing. “Where the concern is more for the quality of beer than the margins and the cost.”

“I would say craft beer is a community of people that enjoy beer,” says Ryan Sharpe, Head Brewer and co-founder of Channel Brewing Co. “It’s an experience.”

IDOL Beerworks’ owner and Master Brewer Grant Hamilton argues, “Craft beer is human touch, it’s ingenuity, it’s the sense of responsibility, accountability. That’s what makes a craft, right?

Craft beer, it seems, is a matter of personal philosophy as much as it is a matter of taste.

But for being such a subjective topic, the recipe for this drink has stayed steady since medieval times, back when the best brewmasters were monks, and most monasteries had a brewery on site. At this point in history, water was unsanitary and often carried diseases, but the brewing process sanitized the water and added nutrients. Further incentive for monks to brew beer was the Rule of Saint Benedict, which stated that monks were expected to be self-sustainable and not accept charity—thus, it was common practice to sell their beer to the public. And, because they believed they were brewing for the glory of God, their beer was usually the highest quality available. These were, essentially, the first craft beers.

“Brewing beer allowed monks to have a revenue flow to build bridges and walls for their monasteries,” explains Grant. “And so, you look around at some of these old monasteries today and you’ll see these incredible buildings. I’m not saying they were all built by beer, but that was a big part of it.” Fun fact: The oldest existing brewery in the world, Germany’s Weihenstephan Monastery Brewery, will be 1,000 years old in 2025.

Apart from its role in sustaining ancient monastic orders, in more recent history, beer also played a part in establishing farmworkers’ rights. Barri Altimari, Chief Flavor Officer at High Water Brewing, reflects on the namesake of High Water’s first official beer, the “Hop Riot” IPA.

“The Hop Riot was an actual event in history that happened in 1913 in Wheatland, California,” says Barri. “Wheatland was the second largest hop grower in the nation back then, and there was all this hop growing in their fields, so the ranchers called out to the community every summer to get people to come pick hops. Women, men, children even. But a lot more people showed up than they expected.”

Unfortunately, Durst Ranch was under-prepared for the 2,800 prospective farmworkers that showed up that summer. There was an inadequate number of toilets, garbage disposal units, and camping space, not to mention the wages, which were minuscule due to the high number of laborers. In response to these conditions, members of the international labor union “Industrial Workers of the World” reportedly organized a strike, which escalated to a riot. Shots were fired. Four people were killed, and at least a dozen others were injured.

Indisputably tragic, the Hop Riot called some much-needed attention to the plight of California’s agricultural laborers. “It was the first real movement toward workers’ rights and farmworkers’ rights; it paved the way for farmworker’s labor unions,” says Steve Altimari, legendary Brewmaster and owner of High Water Brewing. “Up until then, they had basically no protection.”

And through the years, beer and breweries have continued to act as catalysts for change, providing opportunities for citizens to get together and converse, debate, and reflect on the state of their cities. “For a long time, breweries were that,” says Ryan Sharpe of Channel Brewing. “In Europe, breweries were the ‘community center’ where people discussed everything from politics to events in the area. I feel like we’ve done a good job of providing that here at Channel.”

And the ingredients of the drink that’s causing all the buzz? Since its earliest days, the recipe for beer has remained simple: water, grains, hops, and yeast. In today’s modern beers, there are usually other ingredients involved, but these four still make up the foundation of every brew. It is variances in the potency of these four ingredients that have resulted in such a vast range of styles and flavors that we have today.

“I’ve learned recently that the most important thing that goes into your beer is water, and it’s often the most overlooked,” says Ryan. “If you’ve ever had bad tap water, you taste chlorine and minerals and whatnot. Imagine that going into your beer. And if the brewer doesn’t do anything to change it, you’re still going to get that flavor in your beer regardless of the hops, malt, and yeast.”

Joseph Ehlers from Five Window Beer Co. echoes this sentiment. “That’s why Oregon and Colorado have such fantastic beer—they have a great water supply. Over in Milwaukee, their water is so pure that some of the best beers come out of that area. However, we love Lodi water because we love Lodi,” he adds, with a smile.

The most noticeable difference between a “normal” beer and a craft beer is depth of taste. In craft beer, rich aromas and flavors abound throughout the different styles of beer, in which you can identify hints of each ingredient, and pair with different foods to enhance the flavors. Barri Altimari explains how she introduces High Water’s award-winning sours to craft beer-newcomers: “Our sours are barrel-aged for 12 months in wine barrels. For somebody who’s not used to sours, I say to them, ‘Think wine.’ Because you know, it has a tartness like wine. It has different flavor profiles. It has a different ability to cross lines of appreciation with food, and other things like that.”

While they may be enjoyed in similar ways, the processes that make beer and wine couldn’t be more different—while wine simply ferments, craft beer goes through an extensive brewing process before it turns into the carbonated liquid we know and love.

The steps are as follows: 1. Mulling the grain 2. Mash conversion 3. Lautering 4. The boil 5. Wort separation and cooling 6. Fermentation 7. Maturation 8. Filtration, carbonation, and cellaring. Complicated stuff—we asked the brewers to break it down.

“It’s kind of like you’re just steeping grain, just as you would steep a tea bag at a certain temperature,” says Joseph of Five Window Beer Co.

“Then you extract it,” adds Charlie, Joseph’s cousin and co-owner of their brewery. “You extract the sugars out of the grain and it goes into the kettle. You bring it to a boil and add in hops periodically, depending on what you’re brewing.”

Those are the basic steps of brewing, but the most important part of the brewing process, many would say, is sanitization. “If you can clean, you can brew,” says Ryan Sharpe of Channel Brewing. “Beer is dependent on yeast, and yeast needs a healthy environment to thrive. So, if you have clean equipment, the yeast can then properly eat the sugars to create alcohol and the other flavors that create beer.”

While our craft beer scene is growing at a fast pace, the number of breweries in San Joaquin is still just a fraction of the number of breweries in the neighboring counties. But local breweries are looking to change that: Channel Brewing in Stockton has taught brewing courses at Pacific, and often uses their own small batch system to educate hopeful home-brewers on the intricacies of brewing. “Because there’s a such a small beer scene here, we’re trying to incorporate as many homebrewers as possible, and teach people that don’t know how to brew, how to brew. The more people that can brew, the better beer scene you’re going to get,” says Ryan.

Additionally, it seems that almost every one of our local breweries is planning an expansion in one way or another in the coming months. Morgan Territory is looking to expand their brew system, IDOL is growing their own hop garden, Five Window is adding a pizza oven, a hop garden, and additional brewing tanks.

Perhaps the most anticipated development of all is the Stockton-based, internationally-recognized High Water Brewing opening their official taproom in Lodi, a “blendery” that is expected to open around October of this year. Along with their award-winning beer, High Water Taproom will also serve wine, which can be enjoyed in their 5,000 square-foot hop garden.

Though the beer scene isn’t yet as developed as the surrounding areas, public enthusiasm for craft beer remains high. “We were warned coming in here that maybe the Central Valley wasn’t ready for craft beer,” says Michael LaCross, Chief Operating Officer of Morgan Territory Brewing. “And I can say definitively that that is not the case. For whatever reason, we’ve been tremendously well-received, not just here in Tracy, but in the entire Central Valley.”

All in all, things are looking good for the future of the craft beer scene in San Joaquin. “I want people to talk about Lodi and San Joaquin as having some of the best beer in the world. And we’re already seeing it, the recognition we’re getting is tremendous,” says Grant Hamilton of IDOL Beerworks. “And we’re going to start to see people coming here not only for our wine industry, but because we now have a little beer mecca.”