The nano-brewery scene has taken over San Joaquin, and we’re taking a look back on the past year in beer.

March – Channel Brewing Co. emerges on the craft beer scene with a nano brewery in Stockton.

The four masterminds and friends behind the brand tout it as a beer for everyone that can easily be taken on the go; and it’s one of the first businesses of its kind to call Stockton home. Hopefully, it’ll spark a trend. ChannelBrewing.co

July 1 – Five Window Beer Co. hosts its grand opening! Live music is a constant at this young beer company already with a reputation for frequent releases of new brews. The new flavors, restocks, and can releases are all announced via Facebook, as are all musical offerings. Say hi to Izzy and Riley—the resident shop dogs—while you are there. Facebook.com/FiveWindowBeerCo

July 7-16 – Stockton Beer Week takes over the city, with more than 30 California brews available to taste, including concoctions from San Joaquin County joints.

September – Channel Brewing cans their first beers—the Smokey (a scotch ale) and the 209 Blonde Ale. Before now, the brews were only available on tap.

September 29 – IDOL Beer Works (pssst that’s Lodi spelled backward) joins the local craft brew scene. The full brewery and tasting room took up shop in an old tire store and is quickly becoming known as a place to unwind with a drink, grub from local food trucks, and gather with the community. In addition to regular specials, the owners of IDOL support local groups with fundraisers and themed meet-ups. The Facebook page is well-managed and up-to-date. Facebook.com/IDOLBeerWorks

September 30 – Local breweries Channel and Five Window join other brewers for San Joaquin Valley Brewfest, a Manteca event that raised money for Give Every Child a Chance.

October – Five Window Beer Co. expands their hours to include Tuesdays and Wednesdays. More beer!

October – San Joaquin County hosts Oktoberfest! Lodi serves up German fare at its 12th annual event, Stockton hosts a waterfront Stocktoberfest, and Channel Brewing has its own.

We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for the San Joaquin County beer scene!