Sips in Store

There’s nothing quite like a sip of wine by the waterside. And that’s why we can’t wait for this year’s Taste of the Delta event to hit the shores of the Stockton Yacht Club on August 5! An annual affair, Taste of the Delta brings over a dozen local wineries to the Delta’s embrace, allowing vino aficionados the chance to convene by boat and car! It’s an unforgettable function incorporating live music, raffle prizes, and appetizers aplenty.

Enjoy a variety of local vendors, sporting unique jewelry and up-cycled creations. Visit with fellow wine enthusiasts and take in that wonderful Delta breeze. It’s a once-a-year occasion you can’t afford to miss! The fun begins at 1 PM.

Celebrate With:

Taste of the Delta

Stockton Yacht Club

3235 River Dr., Stockton

TasteoftheDelta.com