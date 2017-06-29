Wine & Dine

August 2, 2017

When they want to get away, residents of Lodi’s sweet appellation know they never have to go too far from home. Skirting the edge of city life and country roads is one of our favorite destinations for pampering and fine cuisine. Wine & Roses has taken our interest again and again over the years, and this fine dining experience is no different. Enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Bradley Ogden, known far and wide for his unique culinary expertise that has been deemed “New American” cuisine.

Paired with romantic pourings from Acquiesce Winery, Chef Bradley offers up this one of a kind experience with an intimate number of guests. Request a place for you and someone special before spots are filled up!

Have A Seat At:

Wine & Roses

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi

(209) 371-6160

WineRose.com