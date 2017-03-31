Flying High

After a long day at work, we all need some help unwinding. And that’s why our friends stop in to Brix and Hops, where an amazing assortment of rotating beer is readily available year-round. Want to try something unique? You can experience it here. Ready to rekindle a flavor you thought lost long ago? Odds are, Brix and Hops can take you on a tour of memories long past. But what if you’re looking to sample, without guzzling down a whole pint at a time?

Brix and Hops has your back with their beer flight. Pick and choose from their wide range of local and imported ales, all pleasing to the taste buds and served in 5 or 6 ounce glasses.

Find Your Flight At:

Brix and Hops

14A S. School St., Lodi

(209) 452-0070