Hold onto your picnic baskets! Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is open for summer reservations and all your beary best buddies are ready to greet you! Visit Boo Boo, Cindy Bear, and Yogi Bear himself along the Delta waterways at Tower Park Marina Resort. With a wide range of exciting new events, upgrades, and activities, parents and their cubs are in for a treat!

“When a guest stays with us—whether in a cabin or campsite—they receive access to all our activities and amenities at the park,” explains Tessa Wiles, Marketing Manager of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Tower Park. “We’re so excited about all the improvements we’ve made to the park over the past several months. We hope our guests love our park as much as we do.”

Campers can get into the swing of things on the new playground, enjoy the Gaga ball pits, and shoot some hoops at the basketball court. Adventure-seekers can go gem mining in the parks very own water sluice boxes! “We’re excited to introduce our themed weeks/weekends, and events, which add an extra element of fun to the camping experience!” Tessa adds. Guests can reserve their spot for events such as Luau Week, Christmas in July Week, and Pirates and Mermaids Week. Activities available at the park are tailored to match that week’s theme. But fear not! Camper favorites will continue throughout the season, including tie-dying, Candy Bar Bingo, face painting, dance parties, and more!

With so much to see and do, not to mention the jumping pillow, pools, and volley ball court, it’s hard to remember the Delta is also at your doorstep! Campers can take advantage of the full-service marina during their stay, which, as Tessa explains, offers “a number of rentals, including boats, paddle boards, pedal boats, and kayaks.”

So now that you’ve got your days all planned out, where do you want to set up camp? Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park offers its guests several options. Best of all? Each provides water hookups, electricity, and a picnic table for your dining pleasure. Pitch up a tent and enjoy the rustic comforts of the backwoods. RV spots are available in a variety of sizes, including the new Red Carpet suites, which features a cement patio with furniture, sewer and water, and a fire ring. Kids will appreciate it being close to the pool! Looking for a home away from home? Try the cabins on for size, which provide fresh linens and towels, AC and heating, a TV, kitchenette, bathroom, and your own private patio.

Find your flavor of fun and double the weekend’s adventures with a 4-Night Stay and Play, or a 7-Night Very Beary vacation package. Enjoy a special surprise gift, and extra savings!

Take A Staycation With:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Tower Park

14900 W. Hwy. 12, Lodi

(209) 369-1041

TowerParkResort.com