Three Reasons to Love Pixie Woods Children’s Park

One. They have Christmas in July

July 22

For more than 50 years, the enchanted wonderland switches gears to become a winter wonderland in July. Visit with Santa, enjoy holiday decorations, and even get an early Christmas gift (for children ages 12 and under)! Park admission gets you in on all the festivities, and of course, all Pixie Woods rides and attractions.

Two. Morning Camps are now in session

July 10-14

Morning Camps for children ages 5-12 are back in action, offering two separate themed weeks this summer. Super Heroes to the Rescue—running from 8 AM – Noon from July 10-14—features superhero treasure hunts, identities and storytelling, special guest presentations from local community heroes, art opportunities, and water play adventures! Register today, and mark your calendar for next year’s camps!

Three. Seriously affordable membership passes

Become a part of the Pixie Woods family and take advantage of a great deal when you become a member! For under $60, six family members can enjoy unlimited free admission, 50 percent off ride tickets, early entry, and a heads up on all events planned throughout the year.