Sipping Waterside

With the return of warmer weather, our favorite boat, the California Sunset, has found its way back to Stockton’s waterfront and is ready to take you on a tour of our beautiful Delta channel. Opportunity Cruises offers up a variety of special excursions, from Cinco de Mayo dinner and Mother’s Day lunch, to a casual Mexican dinner cruise at sunset, fireworks and all.

Choose your favorite adventure, and sign up! The California Sunset docks along the Waterfront Warehouse, where cuisine is usually served on board, or at Nena’s Restaurant along the waterside. Spend a carefree few hours chatting it up with friends, or clink your bottle with a special someone!

Ride the Waters With:

Opportunity Cruises

(209) 259-3815

OpportunityCruises.com