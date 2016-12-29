Chai & Brewski

Why are we forced to choose between our beloved espresso and the taste of a fine beer? Why must so harsh a line be drawn between the coffee shops we love, and our delicately lit tavern crawls? Where, I ask, are we to go for a mid-morning latte with all those cute designs on top while sampling brews on tap? Empresso, of course.

Empire Theatre on the Miracle Mile is home to Empresso Coffee House, holding true to her entertaining days by serving San Joaquinians with a variety of sandwiches, smoothies, and coffee shoppe favorites. And, much to our delight, Empresso also serves up Modern Times on tap! Enjoy a rotating selection or long-term customer favorites!

Enjoy The Best Of Both Worlds:

Empresso Coffee House

1825 Pacific Ave., Stockton

(209) 941-0072

EmpressoCoffeeHouse.com