Taste the Appellation

It’s time to unleash your appetite, foodies! Because we’re in for a wild ride during the second year of the Lodi Wine & Food Festival. Located in the Ole Mettler Grape Pavilion at the Lodi Grape Festival Fairgrounds, you’re only a ticket away from enjoying our appellation’s many varietals and blends, poured by more than 40 local wineries. Taste exceptionally made dishes from a variety of restaurants and local vendors while listening to live music!

If that wasn’t enough to set off your taste buds, take advantage of the festival’s VIP tickets to get in an hour early, allowing you ample opportunity to enjoy samples of brews, olive oils, foods, and, of course, wine!

Get Your Ticket For:

Lodi Wine & Food Festival

413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi

(209) 369-2771

GrapeFestival.com