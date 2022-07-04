Tasty drinks without the hangover

Berry Jubilee – As the days get warmer this season, we know what we will be sipping over at West Oak Nosh in Lodi. The Berry Jubilee zero-proof cocktail has fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda before it is garnished with a sweet Luxardo cherry. Now all we need is a burger and fries—good thing West Oak are the experts at that, too! 10 W. Oak St., Lodi, (209) 224-8157

Sun Setter – We cannot think of a better way to end the day than with the Sun Setter from Towne House Restaurant at Wine & Roses. Made with fresh orange juice, sweet pineapple, refreshing lime, and tart cranberry, each sip celebrates the golden glow of the day’s end. Try this beverage that will leave you feeling relaxed with Mary’s Duck Breast and finish it all with the Upside-Down Cake for the ultimate San Joaquin County sunset. 2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, (209) 334-6988

Cucumber & Ginger – Treat yourself to a refreshing mocktail made with fresh, cleansing cucumber and spicy ginger beer, at Stockton’s The Black Rabbit where you can relax and unwind with a vibe that is swanky and eclectic. Pair this beverage with their Original Brussels Sprouts with bacon, mustard vinaigrette, and Fresno chili. We think the two were made for each other! 2353 Pacific Ave., Ste. B, Stockton, (209) 323-5141

Tavern Tonic – The folks at Market Tavern will zero-proof any of their cocktails upon request, including the Tavern Tonic, made with sparkling lemon tonic, juniper, pink peppercorn, fresh thyme, and star anise. Try this exotic drink that is perfectly spiced with any of the restaurant’s wood-fired pizzas. 36 Lincoln Ctr., Stockton, (209) 932-8001

Pimm’s Cup – A sweet and crisp mocktail made with strawberry, cucumber, and orange bitters to toast with loved ones is what we’re ordering from The Oxford Kitchen in Downtown Lodi. All of their beverages are created with their house-made elixirs and give them delectable flavor. If you’re looking to pair it with dinner, try the Grilled Pear & Avocado Salad or the Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Flatbread! 110 W. Oak St., Lodi, (209) 263-7234