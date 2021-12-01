Stocking Stuffer Wines

Santa wants to know if you’ve been naughty or nice this year? Either way, everyone could use a bottle of wine in their stocking to help take the edge off during the craziness of the season! We’ve rounded up five, award-winning, affordable Lodi wines to gift the wine lover in your life this Christmas. wines

Weibel Family Grand Cuvee Sparkling

Who doesn’t need a little bubbly in their stocking? This reasonably priced cuvee is crisp and refreshing with hints of pear, pineapple, and tart green apple. A sparkling crafted from multiple varieties and vintages, with a toasty coconut finish is just what the holidays ordered!

Weibel.com, $12

Harney Lane 2019 Home Ranch Chardonnay

The quintessential white wine for the holidays, this chardonnay is the perfect pairing for your holiday cheese board, winter soups, and popcorn. Aromas of ripe pear and toasted brioche are punctuated by flavors of honeycomb, crisp apple, and butterscotch!

Harneylane.com, $30

Oak Farm Vineyards 2018 Barbera

This barbera pours a festive rich garnet color in the glass and exudes flavors of ripe cherry, hibiscus tea, pomegranate, and mixed spices. Medium bodied, with lively acidity and soft tannins, this wine should be in everyone’s stocking this holiday season. A small amount of petite sirah is added for color and structure.

Oakfarmvineyards.com, $25

Macchia Outrageous 2019 Zinfandel

This luscious zinfandel is crafted from over 100-year-old vines, and you can taste the quality in every sip. With aromas of baking spice and currants, this rich red wine will delight your palate with flavors of ripe, red cherries and toasted nutmeg. You could say, it lives up to its name!

Macchiawines.com, $26

Mettler Family Vineyards 2018 Petite Sirah

An elegant, award-winning Lodi wine, this petite sirah pours an inky purple color in the glass. The wine has rich flavors of dark berries and spice, with hints of gingerbread on the palate. Full bodied with beautifully integrated tannins and a lingering finish, this wine will pair perfectly with your prime rib dinner.

mettlerwine.com, $24.99