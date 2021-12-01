Ring in the New Year in Style

Just in time to celebrate the New Year, we’re letting you in on a food and wine pairing that will blow your mind! Lodi’s award-winning sparkling wines served alongside a freshly popped bowl of gourmet popcorn. Can you think of a more festive pairing? Whether sitting fireside for a movie night at home or hosting a celebratory gathering, you’ll want to pop open the bubbles and pop up these simple popcorn recipes.

Make it Bougie

Truffle Popcorn

Paired with: Acquiesce Sparkling Grenache Blanc, acquiescevineyards.com

Talk about taking your popcorn game to the next level. Simply add truffle salt, nutritional yeast, and cayenne pepper for this fancy feast.

Recipe

Combine eight cups cooked popcorn with four tablespoons of melted butter. Add ¼ cup of nutritional yeast, ¼ teaspoon of truffle salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Toss to coat. Serve warm or room temperature.

Sweet and Salty

Caramel Popcorn

Paired with Paskett Winery Sparkling Chenin Blanc paskettwinery.com

Recipe

Melt one cup of butter in a saucepan and add 1 cup of brown sugar. Stir continuously as mixture comes to a boil. Once it boils, cook for four minutes without stirring on medium heat. Add two tablespoons of vanilla, stir, and mix. Boil for one additional minute and add one half teaspoon of baking soda. Drizzle the mixture over the popcorn and fold until the caramel is combined. Pour the popcorn onto a lined cookie sheet or silpat liner, sprinkle with sea salt, and let cool.

Spice it Up

Turmeric Popcorn

Klinker Brick Sparkling Albarino, Extra Brut klinkerbrickwinery.com

Often referred to as the golden Spice, turmeric is the perfect savory addition to popcorn. Bonus points if you use ghee instead of butter. It’s as unique as it gets, but in a seriously good way. Can you say, oh em ghee?

Recipe

Combine four cups of popcorn with 3 tablespoons of melted ghee. Sprinkle Jacobsen Sea Salt’s Turmeric Popcorn Seasoning and toss to coat. Continue to season until you are satisfied with the depth of flavor.