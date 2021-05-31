DIY Poke Bowl

This authentically Hawaiian dish has made its way from the tropical islands of Hawaii to the mainland—and we are ALL about it! Poke is the quintessential summer supper. You don’t have to fire up the grill or heat up the stove, just slice up your favorite fresh fish, add some toppings of your choice, and enjoy a taste of the tropics. Poke, pronounced Poh-kay, translates to section or slice, and refers to fresh fish that can be served as an appetizer or main course. The opportunities are endless and nutritious, too, but we’ve got a couple tips on making it the best. Check out our recipe below. It’s a glorious concoction of sushi-grade ahi tuna, sweet onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, macadamia nuts, and scallions. Enjoy!

Poke Essentials

Recipe

1 lb. sushi grade tuna

1 ½ tbsp. soy sauce

¼ tsp. ginger

1 tbsp. sesame oil

¾ tsp. Hawaiian salt

¼ c. thinly sliced Maui yellow onion

½ c. chopped green onion

1/8 tsp. gochugaru powder

1 tbsp. finely chopped toasted Macadamia nuts

2 c. steamed rice

2 c. leafy green of choice

Vinaigrette (Optional)

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions

Cook sushi rice and keep warm. Place all ingredients for the vinaigrette in a mason jar and shake vigorously. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Divide greens amongst all bowls. Divide rice equally. Layer with ingredients and drizzle with the sesame vinaigrette. Garnish with your favorite toppings.

Top it Off

When it comes to toppings…let your imagination run wild! If you like it, use it!

Edamame

Spring onions

Avocado

Wonton chips

Toasted coconut

Chopped pineapple

Chopped mango

Mandarin oranges

Sliced almonds

Crispy fried onion rings

Fresh jalapenos

Pickled purple onion

Fresh mixed greens

Cucumber

Shredded carrots

Radishes

Fresh herbs

Sesame seeds