Seasonal and Sustainable Delights

Delicious things are in store at Wine & Roses’ Towne Corner Café & Market! The artisan café, located next to the Lodi Wine & Visitor Center, specializes in seasonal and sustainable menu items that feature some of the best local produce the San Joaquin Valley has to offer. “Our whole portfolio is about what’s organic, natural, and in-season,” shares Bradley Ogden, Wine & Roses’ culinary director.

At Towne Corner, Bradley and his team cultivate menus that change based on ingredients available from local farmers and the mood of the season—and they let their creativity guide them from there. “It’s a cooperation of talent,” Bradley explains. “We sit down every week and go over the menu.” Towne Corner has added new baked goods to the menu that will make your mouth water, such as the Meyer lemon scone. Other guest favorites are savory and sweet danishes, handcrafted brownies, homemade chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies, and banana rolls—all perfect to pair with a specialty coffee. Expert Tip: try adding a house-made flavored syrup and oat milk for a delectable latte.

The café is now open for to-go orders, pick-up, and outdoor seating. In addition to the new pastries, Bradley also recommends checking out the “Meal of the Week,” to-go packages for a complete, freshly-prepared, seasonal meal deal that is updated weekly. This is a great option to enjoy the fabulous dishes from the Wine & Roses kitchen from the comfort of your own home. As the ever-changing menu offers a wealth of fabulous new items, it’s always a good idea to call ahead to see what’s new.

Try for yourself:

Wine & Roses

2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi

(209) 334-6988

WineRose.com