A closer look at St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, and on this day each year we pinch each other, throw pack green beer, embrace our Irish (or not-so-Irish) roots, and teach our kids about leprechauns. But why?

Pinch Me

It’s been engrained in us since we were kids—you better wear green on St. Patrick’s Day or you’ll get a painful pinch! St. Patrick’s Day in America dates back to the 19th century and the story is that if you wear green, leprechauns can’t see you. Why does that matter? Well leprechauns have a habit of pinching people. So, wear green, and they’ll miss you!

9.7

As of 2019, that’s what percentage of the U.S. population identified as Irish. Something tells me on March 17, you might see a few more.

4th

St. Patrick’s Day ranks fourth when it comes to drinking holidays

13 million

The number of pints of Guinness served on March 17 each year.

Expert Tip:

Before you throw back a shot or take a sip of green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, give a festive Sláinte! (slawn-CHA). That’s the equivalent of Cheers in Irish and it directly translates to health!

