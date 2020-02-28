Stuff Your Face

Calivirgin is the mastermind behind these flavor-packed olives. More than your ordinary green olives in a jar, Calivirgin’s garlic, pepper, and pizza—the newest flavor—take on the classic are perfect for a hostess gift or serving at your next cocktail party. The possibilities are endless: add them to your next charcuterie board, garnish your Bloody Mary with them, throw them on a salad, or pop them into your mouth plain. Each olive is designed to punctuate festive fare from the umami-flavored garlic orbs to the marinated pizza variety that includes red chilies and Mediterranean herbs. Plus, each olive is sustainably farmed. Sold individually.

Get Stuffed:

Calivirgin.com

Or wherever products are sold (Williams Sonoma, Michael David Winery, Cheese Central, and more)