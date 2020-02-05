5 Best Mimosa Bars

Looking for more than orange juice and champagne? We rounded up our best 5 spots to sip on mimosas in the 209. Step into one of these locations to turn your average weekend into the ultimate Sunday Funday.

→CLASSIC MIMOSA

Gypsy Bistro, 12562 Locke Rd., Lockeford (209) 327-0368

Sure, it might sound a little basic, but the mimosas at Gypsy Bistro are anything but. The owners have exclusive access to LVVR sparkling wine, Lodi’s premier producer of bubbles. The tiny bubbles dance delicately on the tongue made livelier by a splash of orange juice. Oh, and the outdoor courtyard is the perfect spot to sip!

→POG MIMOSA

West Oak Nosh, 10 W. Oak Street, Lodi, (209)224-8157

If you are looking for a mimosa reminiscent of island life, head on over to West Oak Nosh. They serve up sparkling splits of bubbly with POG, also known as Passion Orange Guava juice. POG is a fan favorite that always makes us want just one more.

→SUPER MIMOSA

Mimosa Gourmet, 30, S. El Dorado Street, Stockton (209) 910-0156, MimosaGourmet.com

You know the adage, go big or go home? Mimosa Gourmet takes it to the next level with their Super Mimosa! If you are celebrating something special, be sure to order the overfilled gargantuan goblet with friends. But remember, if you plan on taking the challenge, plan for a safe and sober ride home.

→SUNRISE MIMOSA

The Farm Café at Michael David, 4580 W. Hwy. 12, Lodi 209-368-7384, MichaelDavidWinery.com

If brunch is your jam, you already know the Farm Café at Michael David Winery is a fab spot for seasonal mimosas. Our go-to order is the Sunrise mimosa, not just because it looks like a party on the beach, but because it hits the sweet spot with its combo of Bare Ranch bubbly, O.J., and grenadine.

→SEASONAL FLIGHT

Bubbles n’ Birds, 117 W. Elm Street, Lodi, (209) 263-7115, BubblesNBirds.com

One mimosa is a pretty darn good way to start your day. An entire flight of seasonal mimosas is magic. This trio of nectar and bubbly is a big-time bargain at $20. But truth be told, there are two reasons why this flight soars to the top of the class: glassware and top of the line bubbles. BNB serves them in the gold standard of wine glasses—Riedels.