Wine and Chocolate Weekend Cheers to 23 Years

Is there a better pairing than wine and chocolate? There is a reason we get stoked every February when one of the region’s premier events, Lodi Wine and Chocolate, returns. The fun-filled festivities will take place from February 7-9, with new experiences for the 2020 event. Grab your girlfriends, your spouse, or hit the trail solo—with over 50 wineries participating, this self-guided passport weekend will highlight the best Lodi has to offer.

The creative weekend tasting experiences will play to all five senses, utilizing both savory and sweet pairings with a variety of wines to enjoy. We suggest a quick start to your day at D’Art wines for a hearty sampling of piping-hot chocolate chili paired with barrel port tastings and a Lodi Love red wine blend. Or, keep it low key on the west side at Ripken Vineyards and Winery where you can craft your own s’mores while sipping Lodi wine. No matter where you land on the Lodi wine trail, there will be plenty of wine and chocolate to go around!

If you don’t get your fill of food while at the event, be sure to make your reservations for dinner now. With over 5,000 tickets sold annually, Lodi’s restaurants will be bustling with tourists and locals alike.

Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the door, and include an event wine glass, a chocolate treat courtesy of The San Francisco Chocolate Factory, and admission to participating wineries.

New This Year

Make the most of Lodi’s Wine and Chocolate by partaking in one of the Friday night experiences. For the first time, guests will have the chance to purchase a limited number of tickets to the inaugural dinner series. Choose from one of the four participating wineries offering one of a kind food and wine experiences. Each event is $100 a person and will give you access to the winemakers behind the wine. Trust us, this is how you want to experience wine country.

What Not to Miss

Brie, Basil, and Dark Chocolate Panini at LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards

Hot Churros with Spanish Hot Chocolate at Bokisch Vineyards

Chocolate Dipped Linguica at St. Jorge Winery

Mole Meatballs at Mettler Family Vineyards

Freakshow Brownies with a Raspberry coulis at Cellar Door by Michael David Winery

Grilled Tri-Tip with a Port Wine Reduction at Estate Crush

Grab your Golden Ticket

One lucky winner will win a ZinFest Weekend Getaway. The golden ticket can be found on the winning guest’s chocolate bar. For tickets go to LodiWineAndChocolate.com