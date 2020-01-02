Five Festive Fizzes

There is no better way to ring in the New Year than popping open a bottle of bubbly. Sparkling sippers are often the life of every party, and Lodi wine country has more than its fair share of celebratory offerings. Uncork these five local wines, get out your champagne flutes, and raise a glass to an exciting year ahead.

2016 Sparkling Grenache Blanc, Acquiesce Winery

Crafted by Lodi’s white wine Rhone Ranger, Sue Tipton, this is an elegant and sophisticated sparkling wine worthy of the splurge. Plus it’s made in the traditional Methode Champenoise. Beautiful minerality, hints of green apple, and toasty brioche.

$55

22353 N. Tretheway Rd., Lodi

209-333-6102

acquiescevineyards.com

Grand Cuvee Sparkling, Weibel Family Vineyards and Winery

This crisp and lively sparkling wine hails of Lodi’s OG bubbly producer, the Weibel family. This bottle represents the best of their vineyards and vintages and is still reasonably priced. With hints of pear, pineapple, and tart green apple.

$12

9 N. School Street, Lodi

209-370-6013

weibel.com

Sparkling Bricks and Roses, Klinker Brick Winery

Light pink in color with vibrant aromas of ripe strawberry, this sparkler will tantalize your senses with tart raspberry on the palate. Then it finishes with beautiful acidity and hints of pomegranate.

$35

15887 N. Alpine Rd. Lodi

209-333-1845

klinkerbrickwinery.com

Proscotto, Scotto Family

A fun play on words from the Scotto family and their newest take on Prosecco. An inviting fragrance of honeysuckle begs for another sip. This crisp sparkler boasts aromas of golden apple and tropical fruit balanced by a zesty finish worth savoring.

$XX

14 S. School Street, Lodi

209-224-8590

proscottowines.com

2017 Bare Ranch Sparkling Wine, Michael David Winery

This limited production sparkling wine from the Phillips’ family is an ode to their historic property, Bare Ranch. Crafted from estate grown chardonnay and pinot noir grapes and made in the traditional Methode Champenoise. With aromas of fresh apple and toasted brioche, the Bare Ranch is a stunner.

$35

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi

209-368-7384

michaeldavidwinery.com