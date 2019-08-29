Wine Storage 101

Living in the heart of Lodi Wine Country, we have access to some of the finest wines around. But the real question for wine lovers is always this—how do you store it? Whether you have a wine refrigerator, a closet, or a wine cellar, we’re breaking down the best way to preserve wine for every budget.

Dark Place

First things first, you need to find a dark place. This might be a closet, a refrigerator, or simply a dark corner of a room in your house. This is because the sun’s UV rays can degrade a wine and cause it to age prematurely.

High Humidity

Ideally, you want the space to have high humidity. Experts say dry spaces can dry out the cork and let air in the bottle that doesn’t belong, therefore spoiling a wine. While this is an important tip to remember, it isn’t always easy to accomplish. If you live in the dessert, place a pan of water in your storage space.

Store it Sideways

You have probably noticed that wines are typically stored on their side. The simple science behind it is that this keeps the wine right up against the cork, to help prevent it from drying out. Of course, we are seeing more screw tops, which makes this less important.

Isolation

You want to stay away from strong odors. So, keep your wines out of the kitchen or laundry room.

Temperature

Keep it cool. Heat is the single worst thing for wine. If a temperature is over 70 degrees, the wine will age more quickly. We recommend storing wine between 45- and 65-degrees Fahrenheit.

Wine Storage Options

Wine Cellar

The most expensive option, but definitely the best! This usually requires calling in the professionals to dial in the conditions.

Wine Closet

If you have the space, this is an ideal solution for wine storage. You can turn any closet into a makeshift cellar by purchasing racks and keeping the lights off.

Wine Cooler/Refrigerator

You can purchase wine refrigerators in all shapes, sizes, and price points. Look for ones with dual temperatures to store both red and white wines.