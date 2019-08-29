Wine Dine 209

By the Numbers

1850 The first grapes were planted by Captain Charles Weber, founder of Stockton

1852 The first major vineyard was established at the southern edge of the appellation

1886 The world renowned Bechtold Vineyard is planted by Joseph Spenker

1986 The Lodi Appellation was officially established

2005 The Lodi Rules for Sustainability was established

2015 Wine Enthusiast names Lodi ‘Wine Region of the Year’

2018 Wine Enthusiast Awards Adam Mettler (Michael David, Mettler Family Vineyards) as Winemaker of the Year

40% of California’s premium zinfandel is produced in Lodi

100,000 acres of premium wine grapes are grown today in Lodi

24,000 + Certified Green acres in the Lodi Appellation

850,000 tons of winegrapes were crushed in 2018.

85 + Wineries in Lodi

100 + Different grape varietals grown in the region

Long Live Lodi

With history as rich as its soil, Lodi Wine Country has made quite a name for itself in recent years. Fourth and fifth generation famers and vintners have taken the reins, guiding our appellation through an evolutionary period—with creativity and innovation working as driving forces.

Old meets new and excels, not only in bottled blends, but in the picturesque tasting rooms that have been renovated from family homes of the farmers that fill your cup. Their humble beginnings are honored and celebrated as the fruits of their labor allow for growth—resulting in ridiculously quaint spaces and brand-new tasting rooms along the Lodi Wine Trail.

So, what makes Lodi wines so delicious? We say it’s the people and the rich history. It is also the hot days that stress the vines and the cool evenings that allow them to rest. And with the Delta breeze, grapes in our county get the best of both worlds—hot sun and natural air conditioning! In other words, our Mediterranean climate is the perfect storm for quality wine grapes.

Awards and Accolades

After decades of hard work, the Lodi wine region is finally getting the respect it deserves. In 2015 Lodi Wine was named Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was a historic honor for the growers and wineries that have spent decades raising the caliber of wines that come out of the region. But the good news doesn’t stop there. In 2018, Adam Mettler (winemaker for Michael David and Mettler Family Vineyards) was named Winemaker of the Year by W.E. We are so proud of the men and women behind the wine who have made our region standout on a national stage!

Age Matters

The Old Vine Zinfandel

If you’ve ever taken the scenic route home and noticed the gnarly vines that adorn our local landscape, you know they are our region’s prized possessions. After all, our old vine zinfandel is one of the many reasons tourists and journalists keep flocking here. These low yielding, high maintenance vines are pricey to farm, but totally worth it.

While Lodi’s claim to wine fame has long been as the ‘Zinfandel Capitol of the World,’ the AVA boasts over 100 different varietals from around the world. Take a trip to Spain as you sip albariño and garnacha; sample Southern France through syrahs; and expand your palate with unique German varietals like dornefelder and kerner; and celebrate with Italian wines like barbera, teroldego, and more!

Leaders of the Pack

Those who protect the community and the climate are the real MVP’s in Lodi’s wine region. With the environment and society in mind—growers, scholars, and wine experts formed Lodi Rules, the first third party certified sustainability winegrowing program in the nation. Under the Lodi Winegrape Commission, Lodi Rules works to be environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible.

Today over 24,000 acres are certified sustainable in the AVA and the program went international last year, with the addition of 550 acres farmed in Israel. Local wines wearing the ‘Lodi Rules’ seal are putting the planet first, practicing more than 100 sustainable farming practices. Utilizing integrated pest management by maintaining habitats for natural pest predators and regulation of water usage, while over 92 percent of growers have installed owl boxes. You can discover more about wines made from Lodi Rules certified grapes at www.lodirules.org