The S’mores Shake at Pink Turtle Shoppe

Celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12—and then celebrate s’more—with Pink Turtle Shoppe’s most popular chocolate-centric shake, the s’mores shake. This graham cracker crumbled, marshmallow-toasted beauty is piled high with all the classic s’mores fixings.

The shake starts off with Pink Turtle’s ultra chocolate ice cream and is swirled with creamy marshmallow sauce inside the cup before being topped with a dairy-free whipped cream, and the aforementioned graham cracker crumbs and torch-toasted marshmallows. The end result is an over-the-top, thick, fudgy shake reminiscent of a chocolate malt.

And Pink Turtle doesn’t want anyone to miss out on the chocolate milkshake celebration! Vegan shake lovers can enjoy the chocolate cherry vegan shake made with a cherry ice cream base blended and topped with chocolate.

Shake it up:

Pink Turtle Shoppe

245 Eleventh St., Tracy

(209) 830-1300

@pinkturtleshoppe