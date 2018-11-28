Get Your Greek On at Go Falafel’s New Storefront

Lovers of street grub know the struggle of having to track down their favorite food trucks.

So, fans of Go Falafel Greek Food can rejoice—this beloved Mediterranean dining option now has a permanent location!

With vegetarian and vegan options, in addition to their beef, chicken, and lamb dishes, Go Falafel has been a Stockton hotspot since they first rolled into town. Pita bursting with shawarma and smothered in tzatziki sauce is what awaits you at their restaurant, as well as classic sides like falafel, humus, and dolma. Or, dig into a plate of mixed beef and lamb gyro over rice (topped with delicious tzatziki sauce). Get reacquainted with your favorite dish, or discover a new one when you visit!

Opa!:

Go Falafel

236 W Alpine Ave., Stockton

(209) 546-7555