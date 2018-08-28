Paskett Winery & Vineyards

Tucked away on the Mokelumne River, Paskett Winery is set on the historic Senator Langford Estate. The beautiful grounds have yielded exceptional quality, hard-to-find wines that are the result of hand harvested and field sorted fruit. Visit their tasting room to experience their exquisite wines in a bucolic, intimate setting with knowledgeable, welcoming staff.

History: The Paskett family has been farming and making wine in Lodi AVA for about 50 years, but recently released their award-winning wines in the newly refurbished Langford Estate.

Best for: Those who love unique wines you won’t find just anywhere, like Verdelho, or Paskett’s special Rosé.

In with the in crowd: Paskett’s wine club memberships include free tastings, discounts, club-only releases, and member-only events. Try a three or six bottle membership in red or mixed wine!

Claim to fame: Proprietor’s Red Blend, also known as Cabrona. This Cabernet Sauvignon driven red blend is smooth, full-bodied, and velvety. The blend also boasts a label that kicks off their artist series, which will integrate art to help Paskett express their wines and their heritage!

Hours of Operation Fri-Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM

Pet Friendly, Indoor/Outdoor, Outdoor Seating, Special Events

11070 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo

(209) 200-1959

PaskettWinery.com