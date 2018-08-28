Your reprieve from the everyday hustle and bustle awaits, providing lasting memories that are as rich as the award-winning wines Oak Farm Vineyards pours. Stop by the heart of the Lodi Appellation and taste among friends, family, and the vineyards themselves.

History: As one of the most historic properties in the Lodi area—and home to 400 year old oak trees—Oak Farm Vineyards maintains its historical integrity while also producing over 10,000 cases of wine a year since opening the tasting room in 2010.

Claim to fame: The 2016 Barbera, Oak Farm’s ultimate crowd favorite. Medium body and flavors of ripe plum and bing cherries.

Best for: Those looking to sip an experience along with their wine. After all, they didn’t win our “Best Of” in Overall Winery for nothing.

Hours of Operation: Daily, 11 AM – 5 PM

In with the in crowd: Currently closed to members, the wine club features quarterly pickup parties of 3, 6, or 12 bottles. 20% discount start-off.

Outdoor Seating, Pet Friendly, Live Music, Food on Site, Special Events, Winery Tours

23627 N. DeVries Rd., Lodi

(209) 365-6565

OakFarmVineyards.com